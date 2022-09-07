A Portland-based school uniform manufacturer will lay off 71 employees as it moves some operations to Texas.
Dennis Uniform, one of the country’s largest providers of school uniforms, notified state regulators last week about its plans to relocate decoration and warehousing operations to a “more centralized” location in Texas.
The company said the layoffs would be permanent. The workers, based at the company’s location at 135 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., would lose their jobs by Nov. 1, the company said in a letter to the state under the Workers’ Adjustment Notification Retraining Act.
Most of the employees are represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 555. Of the jobs cut, 32 are in warehouse operations, 15 in logo production, 15 in embroidery clipping and nine in screening. The workers were notified last week about the impending layoff, the company said.
Miles Eshaia, a spokesperson for the union, said the union negotiated severance pay for the workers based on their seniority.
The company will still have operations in Portland, including 20 to 30 workers represented by UFCW, according to Eshaia.
