Sue Lyon, 73: An actress who at age 14 played the title character in director Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film “Lolita,” reportedly chosen from some 800 girls who sought the role of “Lolita” for the film about a middle-aged literature professor’s sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl. Died Thursday in Los Angeles.

David Foster, 90: A notable movie producer who was behind such hits as “The Getaway” and the Oscar-nominated Western “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” and partnered with Lawrence Turman in 1974 to produced films including the 1986 sci-fi comedy “Short Circuit” and its 1988 sequel. Died Monday in Los Angeles.