Jack Sheldon, 88: An acclaimed jazz musician whose trumpet graced the award-winning song “The Shadow of Your Smile” and who was known to TV viewers as the puckish sidekick to talk show host Merv Griffin. Died Friday of natural causes.

Gertrude Himmelfarb, 97: A matriarch of one of the right’s most prominent families and a scholar of Victorian England who argued forcefully for conservatives in the modern “culture wars.” Died Monday in Washington, D.C.

from congestive heart failure.

Rosemary Roberts, 90: The mother of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who worked in Pennsylvania and New York as a customer service representative for A&P supermarkets and the Bell Telephone Company. Died Saturday.