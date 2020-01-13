Sultan Qaboos, 80: An Arab leader who guided the Gulf sultanate of Oman out of the Middle Ages and into modernity, when, with the help of the British and Oman’s military, he overthrew his father, Said, in a bloodless palace coup in 1970. Died Friday, according to an obituary from the Diwan of Royal Court.

Roger Scruton, 75: A prominent British conservative philosopher. Died Sunday after a six-month battle with cancer.

— Bulletin wire reports