Piero Terracina, 91: A survivor described as the last survivor among the Roman Jews who were deported from the Italian capital to Nazi death camps during World War II. Died on Sunday, Rome’s Jewish Community said.

René Auberjonois, 79: A prolific actor best known for his roles on the television shows “Benson” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and his part in the 1970 film “M.A.S.H.” playing Father Mulcahy. Died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles of metastatic lung cancer.

— Bulletin wire reports