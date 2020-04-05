Freaky but true, many people around the globe are enhancing themselves with tech implants.
Some are doing so to enhance human traits while others do it for needed medical procedures. Whatever the reason, more and more humans now have embedded technology.
Many refer to the elective trend as trans-humanism, those seeking to surpass the perceived limitations of human attributes through the implantation of connected technologies. However, the vast majority have been cyber-enhanced due to medical needs, most notably with digitally enhanced prosthetics.
What Is A Cyborg?
Wikipedia’s definition, “A cyborg , short for “cybernetic organism,” is a being with both organic and biomechatronic body parts.” A 3D printed heart would be an example of the organic. Embedded digital devices wired into the brain which give vision to the blind is an example of a biomechatronic part.
The term “cyborg” dates to 1960 when scientists were trying to solve the problem of sending humans into space. Humans have limited lifespans, and our bodies don’t hold up well in the void of space. Cosmic rays and solar radiation attack our cell structures, a lack of gravity destroys our bones and living in a tin can for months, years or decades destroys our minds. They conceived a solution, a part-human, part-machine being, a cyborg, who could stand the stresses of space travel.
Medically required augmentation
One of the most common cyborgs among us are people who’ve had a cardiac pacemaker or cardioverter-defibrillator implanted in their chest. These devices extend our lives by monitoring our bodies and zapping it with electrical impulses when necessary. Over 1,000,000 pacemakers and more than 200,000 defibrillators are implanted worldwide each year — over 400,000 pacemakers annually in the U.S.
Anyone who’s had a limb replaced with a prosthetic that interacts with their nervous system is considered a cyborg as well. Ottobock, a German prosthetics company, invented the C-Leg, a computerized knee joint that dynamically adapts to a person’s unique walking gait, and the Michelangelo Hand, a fully articulated robotic hand prosthesis. These are examples of the massive progress we’ve made in connecting digital systems to our analog nervous system.
One of the more radical examples of a prosthetic to solve a medical need is the case of Neil Harbisson, who was born with extreme color-blindness. Neil had only seen the world in black and white until he received a surgical implant that converts colors into musical notes. His implant can see a spectrum of wavelengths a normal human can’t, which means he “sees” more color details than we do, albeit as sounds.
Implants to enhance human senses and traits
Elective surgeries to enhance human traits are on the rise among people who call themselves “bio-hackers” or “grinders.” From simple chips to much more complex devices, here’s a few examples:
• Implanting a RFID or Near Field Communications (NFC) tag/chip in a finger or hand to open door locks or make) payments or as identification.
• Thin screens embedded under the skin of the forearm to show biometric readings such as heart rate, glucose levels or other metrics
• Operable contacts with zoom capabilities and infrared built in.
• Cochlear implants that provide a wider range of frequencies beyond a human’s hearing and incorporate other sensors that can detect a person falling and notify someone via Bluetooth connection to a smartphone.
• A Bluetooth-enabled implant that measures and tracks glucose, ATP, lactate and other levels in the blood and is recharged by placing a battery patch over it.
Bottom line: The future of humanity
Almost all of us carry the most common human augmentation device in human history, the smartphone. It just happens to be on our body instead of in it. Imagine a version of Apple’s iPhone as an implant. No need to hunt down your misplaced phone — it’s on your forearm. Maybe we’ll call it the “iNphone.”
Name the human trait or desire, and there’s a device for that, either available or under development or prototyped. These devices are playing a huge role in increasing our longevity and quality of life. For nearly all of human history, the average lifespan was 25 years. The average American’s life expectancy has doubled to over 78 since the 1750’s, in less than 270 years. Imagine the multitude of advances in just the next 20 years will do.
We’ve now reached “human longevity escape velocity” according to Peter Diamandis, the physician, engineer and entrepreneur best known for being the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation. This is thanks to dramatic advancements in bio and tech-based body part replacements. According to Peter and other physicians and engineers, for every year we live today, we’re adding more than a year of life expectancy. “Natural” death in the near future may be optional, not inevitable.
We’ve 3D printed bio-based hearts and other organs. We’re replacing teeth, joints, limbs and other body parts with non-bio devices such as titanium knees and shoulders. Given all this, millennials and Generation Z will easily live longer than 100 years, and some will live substantially longer. Genetic technologies like CRISPR 2 will take the success of life extensions in mice and other animals to humans. We’re on the cusp of doubling, tripling or indefinitely expanding human life, most likely as cyborgs. A new world dilemma: How does one plan for a future that never ends?
