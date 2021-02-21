COVID-19 accelerated changes in the traditional office, but many of them were already in the works. A growing remote workforce that began years ago has accelerated, making us re-think the office, how we communicate with co-workers and redefined how we see ourselves as employees. As we ponder what the office will be like post-pandemic, there will be changes in where we choose to live, how we work with one another and to the very space in which we work.
A recent Gallup poll shows that more than a third of current remote workers indicated they would like to continue working remotely on a permanent basis. This realization is influencing residential and commercial design. Changes are occurring on how office space and commercial districts are designed. For example, urban landscapes in traditional office-dominated employment districts are increasingly a mix of housing and workspaces due to the rise of hybrid and remote work.
In Central Oregon, we see another phenomenon spurred by COVID-19 as businesses in large cities opt for smaller markets that are perceived to be safer and more livable. Many local commercial leases are from out of town or out of state companies either moving their entire business to Bend or establishing satellite hubs away from dense urban areas.
These new companies are also changing the commercial design. Renee Alexander, principal at BBT Architects in Bend sees businesses moving to a hybrid model. This includes work from home, office and out in the community with flexible hours and shared workplaces. “I know some of this already exists with consultants and smaller companies, but larger companies will be coming on board,” she said.
MIT Sloan researchers studied how this trend of hybrid work is influencing the labor force. They found that non-permanent employees are performing more than 25 percent of work for businesses. They also found that the nature of work is evolving, with more need for “short-term, skills-focused, team-based work engagements,” dramatically changing the relationship between the workforce and employers. People who work for companies now include a blend of full-time employees, contractors, gig workers and a wide variety of contributors and professionals.
This has increased productivity, flexibility and attraction from a diversity of candidates that companies previously did not reach.
Although the opportunity to work from home has helped many keep their jobs during the pandemic, not everyone was afforded the opportunity. Women have shouldered the bulk of family obligations of staying home with their children. According to Forbes, last September when virtual and hybrid schools began across the country 865,000 women dropped out of the labor force in that month alone — four times the number of men who left. And women aren’t returning at the same pace as men. The lack of childcare is forcing families to make the decision of who stays home, and that’s usually mom, to the potential detriment of her career.
To be sure the remote workforce trend is not benefitting everyone. Those of us returning to the office will face adjustments in this transition. The shift in how we see ourselves as an employee, along with the isolating impact of the pandemic has affected human health. Moe Carrick, a Bend-based leadership and organization coach thinks employers need to acknowledge the impacts of how the pandemic has changed how we work. “With some members of the team physically present, and others still interacting through electrons, we need to take the time to work on team health by coming to our work as our whole selves,” she said. “We are seeing how working apart not only affects the job, but it has real human impacts that require us to lead with an open heart and be diligent in creating an environment where we feel valued.”
Working remotely includes a wide variety of industries. It’s not just a person sitting in their home office clicking away at the keyboard. It is also team-based and interactive. It has changed old paradigms of traditional and contracted employees. The remote workforce will require Central Oregon to be ready with housing, commercial and smart city facilities that are wired and ready for people to work from anywhere. Our Legislature will also need to recognize this change by refraining from limiting the ability to attract and employ a changing workforce by using outdated laws defining contract limitations.
The world and the workforce have moved on, and we need to accept that this trend is already becoming a norm.
