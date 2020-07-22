Oregon high school athletic officials are grappling with what fall sports seasons would look like in a pandemic, but health safety measures are already being put to the test in Bend.
So far, none of the players on the Boss Baseball club of Bend has tested positive for COVID-19 since the team started its season in mid-June at Vince Genna Stadium. But pandemic baseball is different.
Players and coaches wear masks during team meetings and are encouraged to wear them and to space themselves 6 feet apart in the dugouts. After Gov. Kate Brown issued a mask-wearing mandate last week, players were issued neck gaiters — masks that wrap around the neck and can be pulled up over the mouth and nose with ease. In the stands, families and spectators spread out and are supposed to wear masks when moving around.
And after practices and games, the message from the coaches to the players is simple: All this could go away if they are not cautious at home.
“We know that we are fortunate to have a season,” said James Cordes, the president of Boss Baseball and head coach of the 19U team. “Any sort of slip up could shut everything down. It’s constantly at the top of our mind.”
There are ample reasons for caution, as the number of cases among Oregon youth continues to rise. Between June 17 and July 15, cases statewide in the 10-19 age group more than tripled — from 324 to 1,089, according to Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority. As of Tuesday in Deschutes County, 34 of the 378 cases identified were from the same age group.
Summer youth baseball in Oregon has also seen the ill effects of playing during a pandemic. Baseball players in Newberg are still recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak.
Yamhill County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin said in a press release Thursday that 39 cases have been linked to a youth baseball team from Newberg. Multiple factors led to the outbreak, including out-of-state travel by some players and team members traveling together on a bus. After that, some players attended multiple social gatherings, Manfrin said.
The Oregon School Activities Association has been meeting this week to determine the future of high school sports in Oregon during the pandemic. Last week Washington announced it was pushing back its start date to early September while California will not play high school sports in the fall of 2020 and instead begin competing again in 2021.
Summer teams like Boss Baseball, comprised of high school ball players from around Central Oregon, do not fall under the OSAA jurisdiction, but must follow state COVID-19 health guidelines.
Even with precautions, there have been a couple of close calls, Cordes said.
A player’s family member tested positive for COVID-19, leading the team to shut down all activities for three days while the player received a test, which came back negative. A coach was also in contact with someone who tested positive, but his test produced a negative result.
“We’ve had two minor scares but nothing that has come back positive for players or coaches,” Cordes said. “So knock on wood that we will continue to avoid it all.”
Sunday’s games were the first weekend of games that Boss Baseball has played since Brown’s mandate on wearing masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
“It is weird to be wearing masks in the game and in the dugout,” said pitcher Hank Tobias, a Summit High School graduate who will continue playing baseball at Chapman University next year. “But at the end of the day, we will do whatever we need to do to play.”
Adjusting to the new mask rules saw inconsistencies at the 19U games both Saturday and Sunday. City Baseball of Seattle — a city considered a hot spot in Washington and one that has a similar mask policy that went into effect a week earlier than Oregon’s — was more consistent with its mask wearing in the dugout.
“We have to remind (players) constantly; we have to remind ourselves (coaches) constantly,” Cordes said. “It’s the new norm, and with that comes old habits that you have to break and new habits that you have to get used to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.