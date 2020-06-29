Conservation and COVID-19 topped the list of topics discussed Monday at U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s virtual town hall for Central Oregon .
About 15 people peppered the Oregon Democrat with questions from their living rooms and home offices through Zoom and Facebook Live while around a hundred watched live. Questions and answers focused on public lands conservation and economic responses to the pandemic, while also briefly touching other major issues like police reform and tribal water quality.
“It’s an economic crisis; it’s a health crisis; we have a racial justice crisis,” Wyden told viewers about the current period. Wyden has been holding all of his town halls virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On conservation, Wyden spoke about a number of bills he has supported to protect rivers, modify the funding of federal public lands and provide support to outfitters and guides through conservation projects. Those programs could be a path to Central Oregon’s financial recovery from the pandemic, he said.
“Recreation and the outdoors are a major economic engine for our state,” Wyden said. “One of the reasons Central Oregon has taken such an economic wallop is that during this pandemic it’s been harder for people to travel and they’ve had less expendable income.”
In response to that economic wallop, Wyden pointed to a bill he’s introduced to fund public lands projects and relief for outdoor companies.
That bill, the 21st Century Conservation Corps Act, would provide funding for efforts in preparation for fire season and to establish a program through which guides and outfitters could be employed doing trail and maintenance work on public lands, Wyden said. He hopes to get key parts of that bill into a coronavirus recovery package that may come this summer.
Wyden also touched on the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act — a program through which he’s been asking Oregonians to nominate rivers for federal protection — and the U.S. Forest Service’s lack of preparation, as he sees it, for forest fire season.
“We are looking at the prospect of a significant fire season bumping up against a pandemic,” Wyden said. “I’m not convinced they’re completely ready for this season — particularly the people in Washington, D.C.”
Also top of mind for Wyden and the audience Monday was economic relief from the pandemic’s impacts. Craig Wilhelm of Bend asked Wyden what could be done to make sure federal funding gets into the right hands, since hundreds of public companies received Payroll Protection Program loans intended for small businesses, according to reporting from the Washington Post.
“It was underfunded and over-bureaucratized,” Wyden said. “We’re a small-business state. I want to see those small businesses get help.”
Wyden called on the Oregon Employment Department — which has faced backlogs and criticism over its handling of increased unemployment claims — to get benefits out quickly to applicants. He also expressed his support for the Emergency Healthcare Guarantee Act, which would pay for COVID-19-related medical costs not covered by insurance.
Only one constituent at Monday’s event mentioned nationwide protests and calls for police reform. Suzanne Decker of Redmond, the wife of a retired police officer, said she disagrees with calls to end qualified immunity, the policy that protects police officers from some civil lawsuits when they cause harm.
“The problem is that some courts have been allowed to interpret qualified immunity incorrectly, and thus not allowed cases where officers were clearly wrong to proceed,” Decker told Wyden. “Let’s not blow up the system.”
Wyden, who’s supported proposals to limit qualified immunity, said he fears that immunity is “the opposite of transparency and accountability.”
“What we’ve really got to do is reinvent this idea of public safety,” Wyden responded to Decker. “We ought to stop asking police to do too much.”
Wyden briefly addressed the water infrastructure at the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, where residents were advised to boil water again Thursday after a break in the water system. Calling it a “top priority,” he said he hopes to include a program for improving tribal water infrastructure in some future legislation. A spokesperson for the senator said in an email he plans a “full-court press” to increase federal infrastructure resources.
For Nathan Williams, the executive director of Town Hall Project, the virtual town hall — hosted by his nonprofit organization — was a success.
“We have multiple overlapping crises at once,” Williams said. “It’s really important that (lawmakers) don’t just see what’s happening through the lens of statistics.”
Instead, Williams said, citizens can be proactive about getting their stories in front of their legislators to put faces to jobs numbers and case counts. Virtual town halls and calls or emails to lawmakers’ offices can be avenues to participation, even when in-person events are off the table.
“The more personal you can make that comment, the easier it is to cut through the noise,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.