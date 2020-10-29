Oregon recorded 575 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in March, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Central Oregon, the new cases were keenly felt in Deschutes County, which recorded 25 new cases Thursday, one day after recording 26 new cases, state health officials said. The highest daily case count for Deschutes County was July 16, with 28 people testing positive in a single day.
Multnomah County reported 102 cases alone on Thursday.
"We have seen case counts this week that are near our highest daily numbers," said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. "These cases are coming off a variety of sources and aren't due to a single large outbreak. This is concerning because it means that there is increased spread across our community."
Some of the cases are coming from gatherings of friends, co-workers, household contacts, travel and workplace exposure, Emerson said. And as temperatures cool, people are spending more time indoors.
"This can increase risk if you are spending time with people you don't live with," Emerson said. "You should wear a mask and distance any time you're around people you don't live with and socialize outdoors if possible."
The record number of positive test results is prompting health authorities to ask parents to not let their kids trick-or-treat on Halloween this Saturday and to avoid costume parties with people outside their household.
Officials also urge residents to wear a face covering indoors when coming in contact with people outside their household.
Julianne Repman, director of safety and communications for Bend-La Pine Schools, said some families of elementary school students are planning Halloween get-togethers this weekend. St. Charles Health System experts instead recommend families stick with outdoor activities, or watch a spooky movie with friends via Zoom, Repman said.
"We would encourage families to practice safe Halloween activities, thinking outside the box to not have more than 10 people at indoor gatherings," Repman said.
On Thursday, state health officials reported two women died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 673 in Oregon. The two most recent deaths were women in their 90s, from Multnomah and Marion counties. One died Wednesday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center and the other died Tuesday at her home.
At the same time, the number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 31,448 and the percentage of positive tests held steady at 6.5%, according to the health authority.
St. Charles Bend, which has 24 beds in its intensive care unit, was caring for seven patients with COVID-19. Two were in intensive care and one of them was on a ventilator, according to the hospital website.
Nationwide, the number of cases rose 78,981 and 994 new deaths on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine coronavirus information. Cases are rising in more than 45 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
Bulletin reporter Jackson Hogan contributed to this report.
