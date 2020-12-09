The four major COVID-19 workplace outbreaks occurring in Central Oregon now stemmed from people coming to work without symptoms and testing positive during routine surveillance testing, health officials say.
The largest workplace outbreak reported Wednesday was at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras with 57 cases. J Bar J Youth Services reported an outbreak of 30 cases at its J5 Short Term Stabilization Program, a secure facility in Bend that works with teen boys who need behavioral rehabilitation.
But county officials say more workplace outbreaks are expected with the current high volume of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
These outbreaks are being monitored and contained through the facilities working with the Oregon Health Authority, Department of Human Services and public health to identify and put in place additional safety measures, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
The facilities also conduct weekly testing until there are two weeks with no new positive tests, Emerson said. The county advises workplaces by providing tips to prevent further infection by reviewing personal protection equipment, assuring temperature and symptoms are checked upon entry, isolating positive cases or placing people who test positive together in congregant settings.
The three large outbreaks, while small in size compared to larger counties, include J Bar J with 30 cases, Brookdale Senior Living in Redmond with 30 cases and Touchmark Mt. Bachelor Village in Bend with 19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority weekly outbreak report. In addition there are nine workplaces and schools in Deschutes County with fewer than 10 cases each.
"Increased spread is currently seen across Deschutes County and we need our community's support to take preventative measures — keep your social bubble small, wear a mask and stay away from others if you feel sick," Emerson said.
The J Bar J outbreak involved youth and staff overseeing the pod areas that hold 12 youths, said Stephanie Alvstad, J Bar J Youth Services CEO. As of Saturday, Alvstad said the outbreak had been contained and no new cases were reported.
"It's nice that they got better and could come back to work," Alvstad said. "The outbreak has been resolved."
The in-detention facility is a short-term facility that provides up to 90-day stabilization programs for youth who are on parole, she said. The goal is to get the youths stabilized so they can move to a facility that gives them more independence to help them move toward adulthood.
For eight months Touchmark Mt. Bachelor Village remained free of the COVID-19 virus by following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said Scott Neil, facility executive director.
But even those actions were not enough when cases surged in November, reaching a one-day high of 129 cases reported on Dec. 4.
"Throughout the year we have maintained regular, open communication with residents, family members and team members about the virus," Neil said. "They've expressed gratitude for all the measures we have taken to keep the virus out of our community and all we are doing to contain it and limit further spreading."
