The path for potential Olympians is now paved in unknowns, but as the world struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, two Bend runners continue to train with their sights on the same goal — just one that is now more than a year away.
So Rebecca Mehra and Mel Lawrence keep lacing up their shoes. They’re running longer workouts on roads and trails, mostly solo, as they adapt mentally to the stress and havoc the pandemic has created in their Olympic run-up.
They’re training to compete again, although they don’t know when that will happen.
“Emotionally, I’ve needed to take a breather and be OK with not knowing what the future will look like,” said Mehra.
They’re not alone. After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed until July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, athletes across the world have been forced to adjust their schedules.
“It’s been an odd couple weeks of shifting and figuring out where we want to go next,” said Mehra, who was hoping to compete in the 800 and 1,500 meters at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials, originally scheduled for June 19-28 in Eugene.
Because the Tokyo Games were postponed, the trials will now have to be moved about a year later as well. (New dates for the trials have not been announced yet.) The top three in each event at the trials qualify for the Olympic team.
Lawrence, one of Mehra’s teammates on the Littlewing Athletics running team in Bend, was qualified to race in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in her second straight Olympic trials in Eugene.
“I totally agree with what the decision was,” Lawrence said. “It would be irresponsible to try to commit to having the Olympics this summer.”
Mehra said that even after the postponement of the Olympics and the trials, the team never really stopped training.
“We still thought at that point there would be some type of track season that could start in August,” Mehra said. “So we needed to shift gears on the type of training we were doing. We were putting on our spikes and doing fast track workouts, but we backed off all that and tracks started closing anyway.”
An All-American runner at Stanford, Mehra, 25, said she and her teammates have been running long, grinding workouts. If there is an outdoor track season, it will likely be August through October, she said.
“We still don’t know if there’ll be some sort of track season, but you have to roll with the punches at this point,” Mehra said.
Lawrence, 30, who ran for the University of Washington and moved to Bend in 2013, said she is getting close to the end of her running career and this will be her last Olympic cycle.
“I feel very fortunate being a distance runner because it is a lot easier to train,” said Lawrence, who finished third in the steeplechase in the U.S. outdoor championships in 2018. “Sprinters, jumpers and field-event athletes, they need a track or a weight room.”
Lawrence said the Littlewing runners — coached by Bend’s Lauren Fleshman, a two-time national champion in the 5,000 meters — have been doing most of their running on their own during the pandemic. For harder workouts, they have been going in groups of two.
“We’re not doing race-specific workouts right now,” Lawrence said. “We’re doing more strength workouts and volume workouts. We’ll still have a peak season this year, we just don’t know when it will be. We’re not sure when the U.S. championships will be, but we’ll peak for that.”
Mehra said it has been relatively easy to train as a runner during this era of social distancing.
“When you’re on a path and you’re approaching someone they’ll move to the other side,” she said. “Not running on really busy paths, like in the Old Mill, helps. It seems like, especially in the last week or so, people are really on top of the social distancing.”
Mehra moved to Bend in 2018 shortly after graduating from Stanford to run and train with the Littlewing team. She had a full-time job working at a venture capital firm, but she knew she wanted to pursue a professional running career. She also works part-time for Bend Mayor Sally Russell.
Mehra made national news, including being interviewed on CNN, after she helped a nervous elderly couple shop for groceries at a Bend Safeway when the coronavirus pandemic was starting. Her social media accounts blew up over the good deed.
“Yeah, it was a pretty crazy couple of weeks,” she said. “I never thought an average trip to the grocery store would end up that way.”
It seems people were looking for good news amid the chaos.
More good news is that these local athletes still have something big to train for — only now it’s a year later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.