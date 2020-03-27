The initial release of a system to issue permits for some trailheads in the Deschutes and Willamette national forests has been delayed due to COVID-19 public health and safety measures. The initial rollout of the permitting system had been planned for April 7.
The U.S. Forest Service will provide an update on the Central Cascades Wilderness permit system in May, according to a press release. It is not yet known if early summer reservations can be honored.
The new permitting system affects day use on 19 trailheads in the Central Cascades and overnight use on 79 trailheads. In February the Forest Service announced that the permits for day use would be free, but users would still need to pay a $1 service change to recreation.gov where users go to get a permit.
