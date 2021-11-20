A four-state scientific review panel that includes Oregon has concurred with the federal decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults, clearing the final hurdle to allow the administration of booster doses to everyone 18 and older.
The medical experts, part of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, met Friday night and Saturday morning, issuing a two-page letter to the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada, saying booster expansion was necessary to sustain protection against COVID-19, especially among those at increased risk for hospitalization and severe disease. Their decision follows approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration expanding eligibility nationwide.
The Oregon Health Authority said it was immediately telling health care providers that those 18 and older were eligible.
“Starting today, every adult who wants a booster will be able to get one,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Saturday. “Vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic.”
The flurry of decisions simplifies what had been a labyrinthine system for deciding eligibility based on age, health conditions and other factors, one that 10 states had already independently decided to ignore and make all adults eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now allowing anyone 18 or older who received a two-dose vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months after their first dose.
The Western states' review also endorsed the federal recommendation that all adults older than 50 should get a booster, while those 18-49 may get one.
“This review and subsequent approval of booster doses helps to loosen COVID-19′s grip on our communities and it will ultimately save more lives,” said Rachael Banks, the Oregon Health Authority’s public health director.
On Friday, Oregon health officials announced 1,090 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths connected to COVID-19.
Even as deaths and hospitalizations decline, Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll is nearing 5,000. The state has one of the lowest coronavirus death rates per capita, according to the CDC. With about one case for every 100,000 Oregonians, Oregon has had the second-lowest case rate since the pandemic began, with only Vermont having fewer total cases per 100,000 residents.
Since it began, Oregon has reported more than 384,000 confirmed or presumed infections. The state has reported 5,890,034 vaccine doses administered, fully vaccinating 2,642,003 people and partially vaccinating 260,603 people. As of Thursday, 6,192 people were newly vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.