The West Coast League board of directors voted this week to cancel the league’s 2020 summer collegiate baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bend Elks and several WCL teams had already canceled their seasons on May 8, less than a month before opening day. Now, all but two teams in the 12-team league have canceled their seasons. The Portland Pickles and Wenatchee (Wash.) AppleSox still hope to play an independent baseball schedule this summer.
“Yes, we’re heartbroken about 2020,” WCL commissioner Rob Neyer said in a press release. “But we’re already looking toward 2021, with Nanaimo (British Columbia) joining the league and playing at historic Serauxmen Stadium. And with more exciting news on the way, we’re confident that next summer will be our best yet.”
The WCL, which this year was a possibility for college baseball players to play after their spring seasons were shut down, will not be able to provide that chance in 2020.
“We were already in the situation where we were already canceled. We are really saddened about the rest of the West Coast League being canceled as well, just because of the lack of opportunities it gives to college baseball players in the Northwest,” said Bend Elks co-owner Kelsie Hirko. “We were still hopeful that some would get to play, but that won’t be happening right now.”
The WCL, founded in 2005, has announced June 4 will be the opening day for its 2021 season.
Bend Fieldhouse opens
The facility where the Bend Elks practice is now open for ballplayers wanting to take swings in the batting cages.
Six new protocols were put in place during the reopening to help temper the spread of the virus at the Bend Fieldhouse. It is no longer a first-come-first-serve for the cages, as reservations need to be made online or over the phone, according to Hirko. Masks are required by employees and encouraged to be worn by customers. Constant sanitizing of equipment, regular deep cleaning, and required handwashing are in place as well.
The summer months are typically a downtime at the Fieldhouse for batting cages due to people electing to practice hitting outdoors, but these days there are even fewer people who make reservations at the cages.
“I’m the first person to say ‘it’s a nice day, go play outside,’” Hirko said. “With some parks being closed, some can’t play baseball outside right now. We are used to being a little slower at this time, but this is definitely a little slower even still.”
