The Waterston Desert Writing Prize student writing contest has extended its deadline to April 15, and organizers invite homebound high schoolers to get creative on the subject of deserts.
“Yes, the contest is about desert writing,” reads the press release. “But deserts can be more than sand and cactus. How about the desert of being alone without your friends right now? Or the watery desert of dying coral reefs? Maybe the emotional desert of missing or losing a friend or family member?”
Essays should be between 750 and 1,000 words of nonfiction prose in Word or PDF format. For a full list of rules, visit waterstondesertwritingprize.org/student-contest.
Submit entries to stories@bendbroadband.com by April 15. Winners will be notified in late April. The Waterston Desert Writing Prize awards events and ceremony are scheduled for June 24 at the High Desert Museum in Bend.
