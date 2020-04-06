Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Monday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year and that the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning until the end of June.
Schools have been shut statewide since March 17, and were originally scheduled to reopen April 27. Now, that closure is extended until midnight June 19 — when the spring term ends — and schools are encouraged to continue to provide distance learning. The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the order into the summer and fall.
Oregon schools are closed until at least April 28.
Under Inslee’s order, some in-person and on-site services like meetings with seniors to help finish up final projects and tutoring support is allowed only if social distancing and proper hygiene practices are followed.
Last week, Inslee extended orders to keep nonessential businesses closed and most of the state’s residents home through May 4. There have been more than 330 COVID-19 deaths and more than 7,900 confirmed cases to date in the state.
