Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday ordered mandatory testing of workers at all farms that have any signs of an impending outbreak of COVID-19.
The order was a response to outbreaks of the coronavirus among farmworkers, particularly at Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County, where three workers who were infected with the virus have died.
"There is no question that we need to escalate our response to this pandemic, and we know that additional focus must be placed on agricultural workplaces," Inslee said in a statement.
"From the data, we know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and while we have much work to do to address that, this is one step in the right direction," he said.
In addition, Health Secretary John Weisman ordered all 4,500 workers at Gebbers Farms to be tested by Sept. 2. Those who refuse to be tested can't continue to work, according to the Inslee statement.
Elsewhere, tests will be mandatory at any farm that has nine cases in 14 days or at which at least 10% of its workforce tests positive in 14 days.
Quarantined workers must be examined twice a day by a healthcare professional. Advanced life-support service must be within 20 minutes and an emergency room with ventilator capability within one hour.
