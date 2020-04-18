Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is facing increasing pressure from state lawmakers to move quickly to reopen certain sectors of the economy, perhaps even before his current “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expires May 4.
On Friday, lawmakers representing both parties sent Inslee a request that he consider allowing a specific set of businesses to reopen, provided they adhere to strict public health guidelines. The list included homebuilding, online auto sales, landscaping and in-home cleaning companies. Construction and auto sales are the state’s top two sources of excise tax revenue, according to a legislative analysis.
The lawmakers also recommended that retailers in rural areas, in areas that have a low incidence of COVID-19 or that are able to provide curb-side or appointment-based services be allowed to reopen. Currently, only essential retailers like grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to operate.
“We are trying to convince the governor to be somewhat more aggressive,” said House Deputy Majority Leader Larry Springer of efforts to jumpstart the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Springer, a Kirkland Democrat and wine shop owner, is leading the House Democrats’ “business recovery strategy.”
In response to the recommendations, an Inslee spokesperson emailed: “We appreciate everyone’s input and we’re glad to have legislative leaders at the table. At this point we are still reviewing proposals.”
The governor’s stay-home order, issued March 23 and extended on April 2, effectively shuttered an estimated 230,000 “nonessential” businesses. By contrast, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s order is more flexible and allows a broader universe of businesses to continue to operate, so long as they can maintain social distancing and take other precautions.
Inslee has convened a “work group” that’s been meeting twice a week to discuss ways to safely restart homebuilding — something minority Republicans have been pushing hard for.
Besides the economic effects of the shutdown on business owners and their employees, state lawmakers are also mindful of the cascading toll on state revenues, which Springer predicted will be “devastating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.