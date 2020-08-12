Warm Springs water (copy)
Dorothea Thurby, from left, Britany Archer and Johnson Bill refill empty bottles for a local resident while working at the water distribution site at the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Friday, July 3, 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Warm Springs Indian Reservation has extended an agency-wide quarantine order until Aug. 16, according to Danny Martinez, emergency manager for the reservation.

Warm Springs is now into its fourth week under quarantine as local authorities attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The reservation started with a two week quarantine and has since made two extensions. 

As of Tuesday, Warm Springs has counted 212 positive cases of COVID-19, up from 120 positive cases on July 17 and 192 cases on Aug. 3. Four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded on the reservation.

Warm Springs has more than 460 cases per 10,000 people, ranking it among the top five hardest-hit areas in the state. The agency is home to an estimated 4,900 people.

