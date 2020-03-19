Volunteer Opportunities

COVID-19
Pandemic Partners-Bend on Facebook is a community group for those who need help running errands, picking up groceries, setting up technology and more can connect to others in the area who can assist. Posts are private to only those who have been added to the group, but anyone can join. Contact: j.mp/PandemicPartners
Seniors
Council on Aging of Central Oregon and Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers for a variety of positions. Contact: councilonaging.org or 541-678-5483.
Northwest Housing Alternatives is seeking a yoga instructor to provide a free weekly yoga class to seniors at the Quimby Street Apartments in Bend. Contact: Meghaen Anderson, 503-654-1007 ext. 109 or anderson@nwhousing.org.
Oregon Long-term Care Ombudsman Program seeks volunteers to advocate for elderly and disabled residents whose home is in nursing and care facilities, to ensure their rights and quality of care. Call 800-522-2602 or oltco.org.
Redmond Senior Center is seeking volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver meals to seniors in their own homes. Adopt a route as an individual or group. Training provided. Contact: Sharon, 541-548-6325.
Finding
help
COVID-19 is triggering thousands of job losses while creating demand in other areas. Fred Meyer, Safeway-Albertsons and Amazon are all struggling to keep up with customer demand.
For job opportunities in Oregon, go to oregon.gov/jobs
For job opportunities with Amazon, go to amazon.jobs
If you need unemployment benefits, you find information on how to do that at oregon.gov
Unemployment insurance is available for most workers who lose their jobs. If you’re temporarily laid off, you may still qualify.
If you need help paying bills or groceries, Deschutes County has a comprehensive list on its website for who to contact.
Children, Youth
and Education Services
Alyce Hatch Center is seeking individuals who would be interested in volunteering for the board of directors. Contact: 541-389-5437.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is looking for volunteers ages 18 and older to mentor children throughout Central Oregon. To be that special person who can open doors and widen new horizons through making “Little Moments” into “Big Magic,” contact 541-312-6047 (Bend), 541-312-6047 (Redmond) or 541-604-0287 (Madras).
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) needs volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system. One child, one voice…you can be that voice. Contact: casaofcentraloregon.org or 541-389-1618 ext. 1.
Central Oregon Shriners Run for a Child is looking for volunteers to assist with the operation of a 5K and 10K Run, including run guides, set-up and tear down, as well as marketing, contact sponsors and administrative duties. Contact: Terry at shrinersrunforachild@gmail.com or 431-205-4484.
Circle of Friends, located in Sisters, matches volunteers (singles, couples and families) with children. Become a mentor today. Contact: Kelly Davis Martin, kelly@acircleoffriendsoregon.com or 541-588-6445.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office — Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth needs adult volunteers to mentor children of incarcerated parents. Training class provided. Contact: deschutes.org/copy, COPY@deschutes.org or 541-388-6651.
Girls on the Run of Deschutes County is a nonprofit, prevention-based after-school program for third to fifth grade girls that combines running with life skills. Seeking volunteers for coaching, fundraising, marketing and other tasks. Contact: bgcbend.org/activities/girls-on-the-run or 541-617-2877 ext. 4.
Healthy Beginnings has ongoing volunteer recruitment. Contact: myhb.org or 541-383-6357.
Meadowlark Independent Living Program, a residential treatment facility for teenage girls in Bend, is seeking adult volunteers to interact with the girls and assist with projects. Contact: Teal Buehler, 541-617-9576.
Mountainstar Family Relief Nursery, a local nonprofit serving vulnerable children and families to prevent child abuse and neglect, is seeking volunteers in Madras, Prineville and Bend. Various volunteer opportunities available including therapeutic classroom, special projects and more. Contact: volunteer@mtstar.org or 541-322-6820.
Redmond High School needs volunteer tutors for math and English. Contact: 541-923-4807.
Redmond Learning Center is seeking volunteers to interact, socialize and mentor children (ages 3 to 7) a few hours in the afternoon. Activities include reading books, putting together puzzles, doing crafts, building blocks and pushing swings. Must be able to pass a criminal background check. Contact: Zach Sartin, 541-923-4854.
SMART (Start Making a Reader Today): Change the world in one hour a week by reading with an elementary school child. Training provided. Contact: getsmartoregon.org or 541-797-7726.
Trillium Family Services has a much-needed volunteer opportunity for individuals who like variety, flexible schedules and want to make a difference for children. Contact: 888-295-6996.
Volunteer Central Oregon connects volunteers of all ages with hundreds of volunteer opportunities throughout Central Oregon, with an emphasis on volunteering for and by children and youth. Contact: VolunteerCentralOregon.org or call Better Together at 541-693-5678.
Animals and
Environment
Bend Spay & Neuter Project helps animals in your community. Volunteer opportunities include trapping feral cats, helping at the clinic and fundraising. Contact: 541-617-1010 or hsco.org.
BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond is looking for help at their thrift store, and at the shelter training dogs, socializing cats, fostering kittens and puppies, helping with events and more. Contact: 541-923-0882 or volunteer@brightsideanimals.org.
Bureau of Land Management volunteer opportunities are available in recreation, range, wildlife, cultural and other areas. Get involved, take part in caring for your public lands! Contact: 541-416-6700.
Central Oregon Nordic Club Trail and Shelter Maintenance needs volunteers to stock shelters with wood, move wood periodically from wood sheds to the shelters, build and maintain shelters, clear and mark ski and snowshoe trails, and occasionally help the forest service with signage, bridges and debris management. Contact: conordicclub@gmail.com or conordicclub.org.
Deschutes Land Trust needs volunteers for land stewardship and restoration projects, office assistance and more. Contact: deschuteslandtrust.org or contact Rebekah Ratcliff at rebekah@deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Deschutes National Forest needs volunteers for wilderness, visitor center and campground hosts, recreation, archaeology and other projects. Contact: fs.usda.gov or Sam Farrell saferral@fs.fed.us or 541-383-5576.
Discover Your Forest needs volunteers year round to help with interpretive programs in the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grasslands. Assist with visitor services, youth conservation education programs, wilderness stewardship, roving trails, delivering patio talks, caring for trails and grasslands, maintaining native gardens, program outreach, events and much more. Contact: Stacey Cochran, 541-383-5530, stacey.cochran@discovernw.org or discoveryourforest.org/volunteer.
East Cascades Audubon Society seeks volunteers for a variety of projects and programs, leading field trips, editing newsletters and fundraising. Contact: ecaudubon.org or Jan Rising at 541-241-2190.
The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. The organization occasionally needs volunteers for annual events like the Earth Day Fair and for programs like youth education. It also hosts ‘Happy Hour in the Garden’ — a volunteer gardening event every Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. May through August. Contact: envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Equine Outreach Horse Rescue of Bend, an all-volunteer run organization caring for horses, needs volunteers of all levels to assist with office duties, ranch chores, maintenance, gentling of animals and medical services. Contact: equineoutreach.com or 541-350-6041.
Fences for Fido is searching for volunteers. No fence building experience is necessary. Contact:503-621-9225 or fencesforfido.org.
Freedom for Great Apes (Formerly Chimps Inc.), a nonprofit organization, needs caring and reliable volunteers to assist with the daily cleaning, care and meal preparation of adult chimpanzees. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Contact: freedomforgreatapes.org.
Friends of the Central Cascades Wilderness needs volunteers for wilderness stewardship activities, restoration projects, campsite cleanups and trail sign installations. Sign up at centralcascades.org, info@centralcascades.org or 541-390-2400.
Humane Society of Central Oregon has a variety of volunteer opportunities. These opportunities vary seasonally so please visit the website, hsco.org/volunteer for a complete list of volunteer needs. Contact: Billie Ameika, billie@hsco.org or 541-382-3537.
Humane Society of the Ochocos needs volunteers to walk dogs and promote adoptions. Contact: HSOVolunteerCoordinator@gmail.com or 541-447-7178.
Juniper Group Sierra Club needs volunteers for monthly environmental education nights, newsletter editors and people to help with hands-on restoration and forest monitoring. Contact: oregon2.sierraclub.org/juniper-group or 541-389-9115.
Mustangs to the Rescue is an all-breed equine rescue and rehabilitation organization in Sisters looking for volunteers. Any necessary training is provided. Contact: mustangstotherescue.org or 541-330-8943.
Native Bird Care of Sisters needs volunteers to help rescue wild birds. This is a small, established avian rehabilitation facility needing help transporting birds, cleaning and disinfecting enclosures, flight cage maintenance and more. Contact: Elise at 541-728-8208 or nativebirdcare.org.
Ochoco National Forest needs volunteers for wilderness, visitor center and campground hosts, recreation, archaeology and other projects. Contact: fs.usda.gov or Paul Smith paulsmith@fs.fed.us or 541-416-6431.
Human
Services
Abilitree needs volunteers for various programs, including mailroom operations, computer training and life skills instruction to support adults with developmental disabilities. Weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: volunteer@abilitree.org, 541-388-8103 or abilitree.org.
Amnesty International needs volunteers to write letters on behalf of victims of human-rights violations. Contact: Philip Randall, 541-388-1793.
Assistance League of Bend, which provides new clothing to children in dire need, seeks volunteers for community-based programs. Contact: 541-389-2075.
Bend Food Project, an ongoing food donation drive supplying local food pantries with a year-round supply of food, needs neighborhood coordinators who will help organize a small group of their neighbors to be food donors and then collect and transport the donated food to a drop-off point every two months. Contact: bendfoodproject.com.
Bethlehem Inn, a shelter serving men, women and families, needs help with meals and other projects. Contact: bethleheminn.org or 541-389-2820.
Center for Compassionate Living offers workshops, classes and practice groups on compassionate communication. Creative volunteer projects include marketing, event planning and office help. Contact: compassionatecenter.org or Beth Hansen, 541-923-6677.
Family Kitchen needs volunteers to provide hot meals to the homeless and those in need. Contact: 541-760-5677 or familykitchen.org.
Family Resource Center needs volunteers for office support, library support, telephone information and referral for parent and family services. Training is provided. Contact: 541-389-5468.
The Giving Plate, a nonprofit food pantry, is seeking volunteers for a wide variety of opportunities for both individuals and groups. Contact Ranae Staley, thegivingplateinc@gmail.com, 541-797-6883 or thegivingplate.org.
Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center seeks willing and able volunteers to assist adults and children in weekly therapeutic riding lessons. Come get your workout outdoors while helping “heal with horses.” No experience necessary, all training included. Contact: Linda Rhine, lindar@healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.
Human Dignity Coalition needs volunteers to work on social justice issues including equal rights for people with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, and racial and immigrant rights. Contact: 541-385-3320.
Hunger Prevention Coalition is seeking board members who are interested and have experience in areas of community development, advertising, design, PR and accounting. Contact: info@hungerpc.org, 541-408-1978 or hungerpc.org.
La Pine Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers to help with preparing and serving hot lunches Monday through Friday. Hours and days are flexible. A food service card is helpful but not necessary. Contact: 541-536-1312 lapinecommunitykitchen.org.
NeighborImpact invites volunteers to help the disadvantaged in their community through food collection, Head Start and special events. Contact: 541-548-2380 or neighborimpact.org.
Peace Bridges, Inc., Bend is looking for a few volunteers to help out with local seasonal projects, such as assisting with a twice-monthly cleanup at Pacific Park, and possibly fundraising projects. Contact: 541-280-2268, sharon@abridgetopeace or abridgetopeace.org.
PFLAG Central Oregon is looking for volunteers to move equality forward. Our trifold mission is to support, educate and advocate on behalf of our gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender loved ones. Contact: pflagcentraloregon.org or 541-728-3843
Saving Grace needs volunteers for general office assistance and to work with survivors of domestic violence and rape. Training provided. Contact: 541-382-9227 or saving-grace.org.
SCORE is seeking mentors to help small businesses start, grow and succeed with “been there ... done that” experience. Put your knowledge to work! Contact: 541-316-0662 or centraloregon.score.org.
Soroptimist International of Bend, an organization that grants local educational awards and assists with volunteer time and financial contributions to help meet the needs of Bethlehem Inn, Grandma’s House, Nancy’s House, Saving Grace, Deschutes Department of Human Services and more, is in need of volunteers. Contact: sibend.org, president@sibend.org or 503-519-5051.
St. Vincent De Paul Social Services needs volunteers to do interviews, work as receptionist and fill food boxes. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 541-389-6643.
Habitat for Humanity and thrift Stores
Miscellany
Central Oregon Locavore, a nonprofit organization supporting local food and farmers for the health of the community and environment, needs volunteers in the marketplace and to manage educational and outreach programs. Contact: Nicolle Timm info@centraloregonlocavore.org.
