Anthony Avraam, general manager at the Pine Tavern in downtown Bend, thought he might need to persuade people over Memorial Day weekend to dine at his restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turns out, no convincing was needed.
The restaurant had to hire back its entire staff to handle the holiday crowd. Only one-third of the seating is available in order to maintain social distancing, but the restaurant almost matched its business from last Memorial Day weekend, Avraam said.
“It was an absolute bonanza,” he said. “We were busy from the moment we opened the door. We were turning people away.”
Avraam, like other downtown business owners, was shocked at how busy Bend was over the holiday weekend, and especially at how many tourists came from the Willamette Valley.
Even with state and local advisories against non-essential travel, visitors flocked to Bend . Traffic was backed up through Sisters with travelers visiting from cities west of the Cascades. Hotels were full with last-minute bookings and hiking trails were packed across Central Oregon.
Kevney Dugan, CEO and president of Visit Bend, said his organization has been adamant over the past two months that potential visitors stay home and follow the statewide and local guidelines against leisure travel.
“We anecdotally observed a busier Bend than what we've seen in recent weeks,making it clear not everyone heard or abided by our request to stay safe and stay home,” Dugan said.
Bend Mayor Sally Russell said she noticed the crowds across the city, but wondered how many were actually visitors and how many were locals.
“We are not going to know how many visitors we had versus how many residents are simply finally getting out after a little while, until we start to get the data,” Russell said.
Russell understands both locals and visitors want to enjoy Bend as the weather gets warmer, but she hopes they continue to follow the state recommendations of social distancing and wearing a face mask in public. Those guidelines will help keep front-line workers, such as grocery store employees and medical personnel, stay healthy, Russell said.
“We are counting on these people,” she said. “It's on us as a community to make sure they stay safe.”
Despite the crowds, Bend Police only received one pandemic-related complaint over the weekend — a hairstylist not wearing gloves, said Lt. Juli McConkey, a department spokesperson.
“There were no other problems regarding calls for service for social distancing,” McConkey said. “Nothing off the charts for us.”
Julie Brown, communications and community relations manager for Bend Park & Recreation District, said the cloudy and rainy weather on Monday kept crowds down at parks and trails. Over the entire weekend, no significant incidents were reported, she said.
The Deschutes River Trail from Farewell Bend and Riverbend parks to the South Canyon Bridge was busier than normal, but dogs were leashed and walkers and runners complied with the temporary rule of moving in a one-way direction, Brown said.
“It turned out to be a very smooth weekend in parks and on trails,” Brown said.
Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer at Deschutes National Forest, said it was crowded throughout much of the forest during the weekend. Day-use sites and boat ramps are open across the national forest, but campgrounds are still closed until the first weekend in June.
However, many people were staying in the closed campgrounds over the weekend, Nelson-Dean said.
National forest staff are especially concerned about the hazardous trees that can fall within the campgrounds while they are closed. In addition, no services are provided at the campgrounds until they are opened.
“If people are using them we ask them to manage their own waste, both garbage and human," Nelson-Dean said.
At Pine Tavern, Avraam could tell the Memorial Day weekend crowd was no fluke. On Monday, he expected the crowd to dissipate as the weather grew grayer.
But the restaurant was still bustling as the weekend ended.
“To me, that cemented it,” Avraam said. “This is how it’s going to be this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.