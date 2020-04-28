Oregon State University has lost about $38 million in revenue from athletics, housing and dining, conferences and other auxiliary programs since the coronavirus pandemic struck, even though enrollment is holding steady.
Steve Clark, OSU's vice president for university relations and marketing, said that's how much revenues from auxiliary units are down during the university's spring term compared to the same time last year.
That includes lost income from a mass exodus of students from campus housing and revenue sharing from canceled conferences and NCAA tournaments.
There may be more bad news ahead. With so many Oregonians out of work due to virus-related business shutdowns, state income tax revenues are projected to take a sharp drop, which could translate into reductions in state financial support for higher education.
Clark said OSU planners are developing scenarios based on potential cuts of 3%, 7% and 10% in state support for next year, which could mean job cuts on campus.
"We anticipate there will be a need to look very carefully at the number of people we employ in each of those scenarios," he said. "Eighty percent of our costs are in personnel."
Moreover, Clark said, the financial impact of the pandemic is likely to drag on beyond next fiscal year, forcing university officials to consider the possibility of still more reductions to state funding in the following two-year budget cycle.
"We're anticipating there could be budget cuts in the next biennium," Clark said. "This cycle of impact is going to last for some time."
Federal research grants could also be affected, Clark said, in part because most of OSU's labs have been closed down and researchers are attempting to work remotely, which limits the kinds of work they are able to do.
The university has taken a number of steps to hold down costs, imposing freezes on hiring, discretionary salary increases and nonessential travel, as well as restricting purchases of supplies and services.
"We're saving about $100,000 a day and have achieved about $10 million in savings over the last three months," Clark said.
Savings are also being realized due to lower payroll expenses as some employees have their hours cut back due to reduced activity on campus, particularly in athletics and housing and dining, Clark said.
OSU is scheduled to receive $15.6 million as part of the state's share of federal funding from the federal coronavirus stimulus bill. Half of the bill's money must go toward emergency aid for students, with the other half available to help offset institutional expenses related to COVID-19.
For the moment, at least, enrollment appears to be a bright spot for OSU. Even though the university announced before the start of spring term that all classes would be taught remotely because of the need for physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, OSU's total enrollment numbers are up 0.9% from last spring, Clark said.
On the other hand, total credit hours — which tally closely with tuition revenue — are down a modest 1.8%.
Spring term enrollment is down 2.2% to 21,195 on the Corvallis campus and down 2.1% to 1,166 at OSU-Cascades in Bend, while Ecampus enrollment is up 13.3% to 6,257, Clark said, noting that students in the online-only program come from Oregon, other states and foreign countries.
Another hopeful sign: Advance tuition deposits for fall term are up slightly from this time last year, even though OSU has extended the deadline for putting down the $200 placeholders from May 1 to June 1.
Clark noted that a lot of students will put down deposits at more than one university as a way of keeping their options open, but they're still a pretty good indicator of fall enrollment numbers.
"There's a lot of uncertainty," Clark acknowledged, "but so far, so good."
