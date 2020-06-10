A Central Oregon program that prescribes fresh produce to those in need is returning this week, but will look different as it adjusts to serving people through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VeggieRx program, created by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, started in 2018 as a way to help people with poor access to fresh food or who have diet-related diseases such as diabetes. The alliance has spent more than $27,000 on produce from Central Oregon farms for the program.
People are referred to the program by a physician or can sign up on their own by taking an eligibility survey online at HDFFA.org/VeggieRx.
Last year, 148 participants received vouchers to shop for produce at the Bend and Redmond farmers markets.
This year, because of the pandemic, the program is filling bags with produce for participants to pick up at the farmers markets.
The program runs for eight weeks at each market. It starts Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Bend Farmers Market in Brooks Alley between Franklin and Minnesota avenues.
The Redmond Farmers Market, at the Overlake Christian Church, 9900 Willows Road, will start 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Each bag of produce will have a recipe and enough food to make the recipe twice, serving a family of four, said Hannah Brzozowski, a registered dietitian and VeggieRx program director for the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.
“It eliminates the shopping a little bit,” Brzozowski said. “But right now it seems like the best way to meet people’s needs in a safe way.”
Ready-to-make meals will also be available through the VeggieRx program at a mobile food pantry in Prineville.
The mobile food pantry was created by NeighborImpact, the service organization that acts as the region’s food bank.
The pantry — a former diesel delivery truck that has three compartments to store refrigerated and nonrefrigerated items — parks outside Mosaic Medical in Prineville. It will have meals ready for VeggieRx participants on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, starting June 25.
As the region continues to reopen amid the pandemic, Brzozowski hopes the VeggieRx program can shift back to allowing people to shop at the farmers markets.
“We love the social aspect of our program, but also we want to keep everyone safe,” Brzozowski said. “For now this is what it looks like.”
The VeggieRx program, now in its third year, has helped hundreds of people, Brzozowski said. Many earn an annual household income of less than $15,000, and rely on assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Brzozowski said the program has become even more important through the pandemic.
It helps participants, who have lost jobs and cannot afford food. But it also helps local farmers.
The program buys produce directly from the farmers, who have struggled to sell their crops because restaurants have closed and farmers markets have postponed opening.
“It’s great this program can serve such a need,” Brzozowski said. “It feels great to have impact during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.