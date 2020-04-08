The Deschutes National Forest is asking trail users to stay out of developed sites in order to follow state orders designed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. While many have obeyed and stayed home, a few are having none of it, tearing down the closure signs and breaking locks meant to keep the trail users away.
The signs that have been torn down were laminated, located at the trail kiosks and 8.5 x 11 inches in size, according to Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer for the Deschutes National Forest. She said the U.S. Forest Service is now considering adding larger signs to some areas. The cut locks were on chains that blocked campground facilities.
“We realize closing our developed sites creates an inconvenience and requires people to change their behaviors in response,” said Nelson-Dean. “However, we’re in a global pandemic and we believe, as a public agency, being in alignment with federal, state and local health authorities justified that inconvenience.”
Nelson-Dean said the Forest Service recognizes the trails have value in relieving stress in uncertain times, but the crowds that gathered in these areas last month were a cause for concern and did not align with Gov. Kate Brown’s order to practice social distancing measures.
“We concluded that people’s behaviors and the crowding we were seeing compelled us to act,” she said.
Nelson-Dean said keeping trails and campgrounds closed not only prevents crowds from gathering, it also reduces the use of masks and gloves required for facility cleaning.
“By closing these facilities we can reduce the nonmedical demand for personal protective gear,” said Nelson-Dean.
The national forest has no leads on who committed the acts of vandalism. Nelson-Dean called them “really disappointing.” The signs were taken down at Rimrock Trailhead, outside Bend on the Cascade Lakes Highway, as well as Phil's Trail, Tumalo Falls and Wanoga Sno-park.
Irresponsible, inconsiderate, and immature selfish anti-social people who lack empathy and only consider themselves. These are the people who usually end up dying or locked up young, and that maybe a good place for them. Today they are usually described as being deplorable, which they are. What really is interesting is that they make life extremely hard on themselves, but then blame other people for their problems. In the Marine Corp the drill instructor described them as the losers in society who make it hard on themselves and everyone else. The 5% who never contribute to society.
