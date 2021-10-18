The deadline for Oregon's vaccination mandate for health workers and school employees and volunteers arrived Monday as separate protests were held at St. Charles Bend.
Even before the sun rose Monday, unvaccinated medical personnel who ended their shift Monday morning lined up first in a semi circle around the front entrance of the hospital and then moved to Neff Road and Medical Center Drive along the street. They carried signs and left their nursing shoes in rows on the sidewalk protesting the mandate that required a COVID-19 vaccination or be placed on leave.
Many of them had been placed on unpaid leave as of Monday because their request for a medical or religious exception either had not been approved or approved but not accommodated.
Around the state Monday was the deadline for medical professionals, schools, police and fire personnel to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exception under Gov. Kate Brown's mandate.
Peggy Stacy said her husband was one of those medical professionals who lost his job because he refused to get vaccinated.
"I'm pissed," Stacy said. "I'm here today to stand up for people. This should be a choice, not a mandate. I choose freedom over fear."
Mike Kruskopf, a registered nurse on a medical services floor, was placed on leave by St. Charles. His medical exception was accepted, but he was not accommodated with a different position that took him away from patient care.
"I have several reasons for not getting vaccinated," said Kruskopf, who has worked at St. Charles Bend for six years. "I'm not an anti-vaxer, but I feel there's just not enough research done on the vaccines. I don't believe in getting a vaccine unless the benefit outweighs the risk."
St. Charles reported that 93.5% of its 4,600 staffers are vaccinated, according to a public statement issued by the hospital system. The hospital reported that 323 employees applied for religious or medical exceptions that are allowed under the mandate. The hospital granted 49 exceptions by allowing the employee to work remotely, 101 were placed on unpaid leave and 93 chose to start a vaccination series, according to the hospital's statement.
Employees unable to comply with the mandate are considered to have voluntarily resigned from their position at St. Charles Health System, according to the hospital statement. To date, 180 people have left their employment at the hospital.
Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the hospital stood a small group of community members who wanted to show their support of health professionals working during the pandemic. The group, which has been making and delivering baskets of goodies to hospital workers since the start of the pandemic, began in September coming out and waving signs of support every Thursday, said Emily Gibson.
"I'm not a nurse," Gibson said, as a car entered the parking lot honking at her lighted sign in the predawn light. "It's a small thing the four of us do. We're here to send love to our health care workers.
"They've been working so hard, we wanted to show some positive support."
