Since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Deschutes County, about 13% of the population has been vaccinated, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
As of Monday, only 170 Deschutes County health care workers and first responders had received the first round of the vaccine at the county vaccine clinic with another 330 doses expected to be administered Monday and Tuesday. St. Charles Health System received 1,950 vaccines to be distributed to its workforce.
It’s been a slow process, mostly driven by lower numbers of vaccines being made available to the states. Health officials had hoped to receive through next week 374,975 doses of both vaccines. Statewide, 51,275 doses had been administered as of Monday, and 190,500 have been distributed across Oregon.
Initially, the vaccine was made available in Oregon in mid-December. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered to Deschutes County on Dec. 30 by the county and given to urgent care, skilled nursing and memory care providers, emergency medical service providers and first responders within 24 hours, said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director.
The next shipment to the county could be Wednesday.
“Our goal is to fully use each weekly allotment from the Oregon Health Authority in compliance with the (authority’s) vaccine allocation guidelines,” Conway said in an email. “Deschutes County Health Services staff are utilizing the incident command system to efficiently conduct vaccine clinics and help vaccinate people as quickly as possible.”
Bend resident John Owen said he understands that it is complex to deliver a new vaccine to an entire population. At 78, Owen said people are confused about when their turn will come.
“I’m surprised about how little clear information there is about the time table,” Owen said. “The priority list needs to be out there to tell people about what they can expect and about when they can get the vaccine.”
More than 4.5 million people in the United States have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention virus tracker. More than 15 million doses have been distributed as of Monday.
In Crook County, only 5% of the population has been vaccinated.
“Part of the reason is that the states haven’t received as much of the vaccine as they expected,” said Vicky Ryan, Crook County Health Department public information officer. “As we continue to receive our allocation, which is small because we’re a small county, we will give them out.
“This has everything to do with the manufacturers. We’re ready to do 20 appointments a day.”
It takes time to give the shots and allow the recipients to wait 15 minutes to ensure there’s no immediate adverse reaction from the vaccine, Ryan said. Each vial is enough for 10 vaccinations and once a vial is opened, it’s only good for six hours.
The vaccine will be given to anyone in specific categories regardless if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the past nine months since the pandemic began. The two vaccines available now require two doses. The second is usually administered 21 days after the first. Both doses are necessary, according to the CDC, for protection against the virus.
Vaccines are being issued currently through February to workers in hospitals, urgent care, skilled nursing, memory care facilities — for providers and residents, hospice programs, mobile crisis care centers, correctional workers, group homes for children and adults, outpatient workers, in-home care providers, day treatment services and nonemergency medical transport workers.
Vaccines will be issued to the next group starting March and April, depending upon supplies, including essential workers and high-risk populations. Beginning in May through August, health officials estimate that the general population will begin to receive the vaccine.
“It’s going to be several months to complete the vaccine process,” Ryan said. “We need to stay diligent and continue to protect ourselves and others.”
The federal government is paying for the vaccines, but the administration of a dose could include a fee from the health care provider, said Jonathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority lead communications officer.
“We’ve been told that the allocations needed to be adjusted to ensure that there’s a continuous flow of the vaccine,” Modie said. “We’ve seen drops in the number of vaccines that we were told we’d receive.”
