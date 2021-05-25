The Medford area has fewer than half the number of COVID-19 cases than the Bend area.
But restaurants in Deschutes County can have twice as many customers as Jackson County’s in their dining rooms starting Thursday.
The virus is spreading at twice the rate in Portland than in La Grande.
But last call will be about a half-hour before lights out at 11 p.m. in Union County bars while down at the Moda Center in Multnomah County, people packed together without masks at an NBA playoff game. Afterward, they can party until midnight.
The comparisons underline the new reality in Oregon this week: COVID-19 cases are no longer the only measuring stick for how tight restrictions are placed on counties.
The new key to opening up: vaccination rates. Get a shot of vaccine into the arms of 65% of eligible residents age 16 and up and any county could be dropped to the least restrictive level of rules.
“This disease remains dangerous for those in communities with high rates of unvaccinated individuals,” Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday. “That’s why I’m encouraging all Oregonians to roll up your sleeves, take your shot and get a chance to change your life.”
The new format explained why some counties with high vaccination rates but less than stellar marks on COVID-19 cases could be in the lower risk group while counties with lower numbers might find themselves still facing moderate or high risk levels of restrictions.
From this Thursday through next Thursday, the Oregon Health Agency has placed 15 counties in the “high risk” level, three at “moderate risk” and 18 at “lower risk.”
Twelve of the lower risk counties show smaller numbers of COVID-19 cases and lower percentages of positive cases.
But six of the counties are on the lower risk level because of Brown’s waiver for counties that have put vaccines in just under two out of three adults.
Deschutes, Multnomah, Washington, Lincoln, Hood River and Benton counties have passed the mark and will move to lower level restrictions as of Thursday.
The “one shot” rule was put in place because most Oregon residents have been inoculated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots given about a month apart.
A smaller number of residents have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Normally, the risk level changes go into effect the Friday after the levels are announced. But the levels announced Tuesday will go into effect Thursday.
The early start is to allow the Moda Center in Multnomah County to implement another new Brown plan tied to hosting the NBA playoff game Thursday night between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.
Fans who have been fully vaccinated — two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one Johnson & Johnson shot — can buy tickets for the game to sit in “vaccination sections.” Fans in those seats will not have to wear masks or keep physically distanced.
Proof of vaccination is required. To sit in the seats, fans must show their state CDC-approved vaccination card, or a digital or photocopy of the document.
The card must show that the last shot was given more than two weeks prior to the game — the amount of time health officials say it takes for the vaccine to have full effect against the virus.
Fans with tickets but who do not show a vaccine card will be directed to seats where masks, physical distancing and other restrictions will be in place.
When Brown and the NBA announced Monday that fans would be required to prove they were qualified to sit in the “vaccination sections,” some Oregon Republicans criticized the rule. If the state wanted to have vaccination sections, it should practice an “honor code” and take people at their word that they have had their shots.
But Brown said showing the vaccination card was a small step to take to protect fans and their families.
“Vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19,” Brown said Tuesday. “They are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide.”
The rules at the NBA game are a template for events and businesses around Oregon. If a county qualifies for lower level risk status, “vaccination sections” where certificates are required can open at theaters, restaurants and other places.
OHA said it would post additional details about the policy on its website Thursday.
Brown said that with COVID-19 cases declining in the state and vaccination levels going up, the revision of risk levels — and their associated restrictions — will be made every week instead of every other week.
The next risk levels will be announced June 1. Counties where infection rates and cases move them into a higher risk level will not have to immediately implement restrictions. OHA will allow a “caution period” of one week in which to get the metrics back down. If cases and rates stay high, the restrictions would then be imposed for the following week.
Counties with low vaccination rates are far from qualifying for the waiver. They will have to live with more restrictions for a longer time.
OHA reports eight mostly smaller counties have vaccinated under 40% of residents. Larger counties in the group include Umatilla (34%) and Douglas (39%).
Unless there is a major shift to higher vaccinations and lower infections, many counties will have to wait until Oregon registers an overall 70% mark for residents with one shot of vaccine.
Brown has said at that point, all 36 counties will move to lower level no matter their local case and infection numbers.
All counties moving to lower risk will be required to submit a plan on how they will attain vaccination “equity” by getting shots to underserved and disadvantaged people.
