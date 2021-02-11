A snowy forecast will not dampen the efforts by the county health officials to complete COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
All scheduled appointments will be maintained, however, if the weather doesn't allow an appointment to be kept Thursday and Friday, the Deschutes County Health Services says not to worry.
"Those who are scheduled to receive a dose and are unable to safely travel to the clinic due to inclement weather will be contacted early next week to have their appointment rescheduled," said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
The vaccination clinic is prepared for the bad weather caused by the winter storm warning put into effect by the National Weather Service. A storm warning means a storm could occur within the next 36 hours.
Sidewalks will be kept clear and staff is prepared to help maintain clear access for anyone with an appointment, Emerson said.
For more information call 541-322-7400.
