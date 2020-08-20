Cam McCormick is healthy again, and he has overcome the emotional turmoil of missing most of the last two college football seasons with injuries.
The Oregon tight end from Bend was poised to start for the Ducks this year — then last week the Pac-12 decided to cancel the fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCormick will miss a third straight football season, and he has played just one season (2017) in his four years at Oregon.
But McCormick is keeping a positive outlook, knowing he is not alone in not playing football this fall.
“Having broken my leg in 2018 and my ankle problem in 2019, I was disappointed because I wasn’t able to play in those two seasons, because I felt like I was getting behind, you know?” McCormick said, reached by phone in Eugene last week. “Whereas this one, with the Pac-12 getting canceled, it affects everybody, not just myself. Everybody’s getting set back so now it’s about who’s going to use their time wisely to keep getting better for when the season actually does come around and we have to play.”
The Pac-12 is considering playing a spring football season in 2021, but that seems unlikely. No matter when Oregon plays again, McCormick said he will be ready. The NCAA has granted him two more years of eligibility through a medical hardship waiver, meaning he can play three more seasons at Oregon.
McCormick said the Pac-12 made the right decision, choosing players’ safety and health over the big money of college football. But he admitted that the season cancellation was “a tough pill to swallow.”
“A lot of guys that could potentially leave for the (NFL) draft were worried about if they would get the season back and if eligibility would be granted for another year,” McCormick said. “That’s definitely big for a lot of people. Even me, even though I got both my medical years back for those years I was hurt, I’m not really losing any time, I’m just kind of getting older.”
The NCAA Division I Council this week recommended an additional year of eligibility for fall sports athletes whose seasons are curtailed by the pandemic.
A three-sport star at Bend’s Summit High School, McCormick (now listed as 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds) redshirted his freshman year at Oregon in 2016. That winter, McCormick and two other Oregon players were hospitalized after suffering rhabdomyolysis — the breakdown of damaged skeletal muscle — from strenuous workouts under new coach Willie Taggart.
McCormick built back his strength and in the 2017 season he played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, recording six receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown in the Ducks’ 7-6 season.
In 2018, under new coach Mario Cristobal, McCormick earned the starting spot at tight end over Jacob Breeland. But in the first quarter of the opening game against Bowling Green, he suffered a broken left fibula after teammates landed on him as he was blocking. The injury required surgery that ended his season.
He again worked his way back to health, but he began having nagging left ankle issues in spring 2019. According to theathletic.com, doctors eventually discovered that hardware inserted during the surgery created a fracture that grew over time. McCormick needed another surgery that would end his season. He would watch the Ducks win the Pac-12 Championship and the Rose Bowl without him.
So, having worked his way back to health, yet again, McCormick is ready to play. But he will have to wait, yet again.
“I would say, it’s tough, but it’s also not tough, because it’s out of my control,” McCormick said of the canceled season. “I can’t control it this time. Last couple times there were things that could have been controlled that could have changed the outcome. And like I said, I’m not the only one going through it now. Now, everyone is not playing a year.”
McCormick, who said he has a goal of playing in the NFL, earned his degree last year in journalism/advertising, and he plans to pursue a master’s degree in advertising and brand responsibility.
He said he will spend a couple more weeks in Eugene before returning home to Bend to train with former NFL player Kevin Boss at Boss Sports Performance.
“I’ll just try to stay in shape and stay ready for when we gotta be ready,” McCormick said. “I’m just going to continue to take care of my body, my leg. And just be ready to go, and keep getting better for when that time does come.
“Mentally, it makes it a lot easier, because I’m not the only one going through it now.”
