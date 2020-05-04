The United Way of Central Oregon nonprofit organization has given $5,000 each to three local nonprofit groups to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three groups that received $5,000 Monday were The Redmond Senior Center of Oregon, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services and Westside Sisters Church Food Bank, according to a United Way press release.
Since the pandemic began, United Way of Central Oregon has given $112,000 to 26 different local nonprofit organizations in response to COVID-19, the press release stated.
Any nonprofit in Deschutes, Crook or Jefferson counties, including the Warm Springs area, that is interested in applying for a grant can visit United Way of Central Oregon's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.