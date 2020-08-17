A sense of normalcy returned to Bend’s Vince Genna Stadium Sunday evening as the Boss Baseball U19 team hosted the Springfield Timbers.
When the fans in the stands disagreed with the interpretation of the strike zone, they let the umpire know their displeasure. When a base runner was on the wrong end of a bang-bang play on the base path, the coaches jogged to the umpires for an explanation.
It was slightly different than the early stages of the summer when fans and coaches were just happy to be back in the ballpark watching teens play after the spring season was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have an old saying where we are expected to come out and be perfect and then get better,” said Jim Gregory, a veteran high school official who has officiated football, basketball and baseball for 25 years, the past three in Central Oregon. “We are so used to (the criticism), we just roll with it. We have to flush whatever is controversial and move on to the next play.”
Aside from the home plate umpire having to wear a mask — the field umpire is not required to because he or she can socially distance — very little has changed in the game operations for an umpire. However, spitting sunflower seeds, rubbing the baseball down with spit, and face-to-face arguments with coaches are becoming less prominent parts of the game.
“Nothing is fundamentally different except for wearing a mask and keeping our social distance when we meet at the plate for pregame,” Gregory said. “There are no handshakes at the end of the game, we just wave. We don’t have the luxury of switching the ball out for every play. Other than that, we haven’t noticed any real difference.”
With no high school sports played in Oregon since mid-March, officials lost a season of work. But the summer baseball and softball club seasons have brought consistent work in the ever-changing landscape of attempting to play sports during a pandemic.
“We are just asking our guys to roll with the punches the best that they can,” said Tad Cockerill, the commissioner of officials for Central Oregon Baseball. “As far as baseball goes, we had no restrictions when we first started because we could keep our social distancing, and we left it to our umpires behind the plate to decide on their own if they wanted to wear a mask or not. Now we are wearing them behind the plate. We are just trying to follow the rules the best that we can so that we can keep playing.”
This week, “Season 1” officially kicked off via the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) guidelines. However, no contests will be played until January 2021, forcing the officials to push back their training. Typically, training sessions are held around this time to prepare for the fall seasons starting in late August.
“I don’t think it would make any sense to start our meetings and trainings now and not have any games to work until the first part of January,” said Jack Folliard, the executive director of the Oregon Athletic Officials Association.
Folliard pointed out that the extra time could be beneficial for the officials in the recruiting effort. Oregon has been dealing with a shortage of available officials for years. Folliard sees the September and October months as opportunities to bring in more officials as all the high school contests will be packed into a six-month window. Cockerill estimates that 80% of his officials are ready to get back to work, while the other 20% are not quite sure.
“I’ve lost two umpires who said they would not wear a mask,” Cockerill said. “We lost one of our top guys who said he didn’t want to take the risk. When people have their routines changed … I’ve lost umpires and I don’t know if I’m going to get them back. It is going to be interesting in spring when we have football, baseball and all these other sports playing and we don’t have officials.”
