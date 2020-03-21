Pressure mounts to postpone games
U.S. Olympic leaders are facing a
rebellion inside their ranks about holding the Tokyo Games.
A board member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee countered leadership by criticizing the International Olympic Committee, and the USA Track and Field chief added to the call for a postponement because of the coronavirus crisis.
USATF CEO Max Siegel sent a note to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s Sarah Hirshland, asking the federation to advocate for a delay. It came late Friday, after USA Swimming’s CEO sent a similar letter.
Now, the sports that accounted for 65 of America’s 121 medals and 175 of its 554 athletes at the last Summer Games are on record in urging, in Siegel’s words, “the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes.”
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.