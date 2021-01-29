The highly contagious strain of COVID-19 has been found in a wastewater sample taken from the Colorado Avenue collection point in Bend, state scientists said Friday.
The sample was taken on Dec. 22 and nearly a month later genome sequencing detected the variant, said Brett Tyler, director of the Oregon State University Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing.
"We all know that Bend is a tourist magnet," Tyler said. "That's one of the challenges for your community. That's how the virus spread, through travelers. We're guessing that's how it got there."
The variant has also been detected in Yamhill County and in two individuals in Portland. Two of the three individuals did not travel, Tyler said. The United Kingdom variant does not make people any sicker, but spreads faster and can affect vulnerable communities, he said.
Wastewater sampling is an effective way to see how prevalent the virus is in a community, he said. Teams of students and researchers from Oregon State University are heading to Redmond this weekend to conduct a randomized Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-level Coronavirus Epidemics in 30 neighborhoods. Wastewater samples from Redmond and Bend will also be taken at that time, Tyler said.
"Even though the vaccines are starting to roll out, the appearance of these new variants means that people need to stay vigilant in wearing masks, limiting contact with others, social distancing and hand washing," Tyler said. "And they need to get vaccinated."
