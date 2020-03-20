The Oregon Health Authority reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Deschutes County on Friday.
That brings the county's number of cases to eight. No cases have been reported so far in Crook or Jefferson counties.
According to the health authority, 26 new cases were reported in Oregon on Friday, bringing the state's count to 114 cases.
Of Oregon's 36 counties, 16 now have at least one presumptive case of coronavirus. Washington County leads the state in diagnoses with 31 cases.
Three people have died in Oregon from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
