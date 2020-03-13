The Deschutes County health department announced two new COVID-19 infections Friday, bringing the county's number of presumptive positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to three.
Public health professionals are working to contact and isolate people who were in close contact with the individuals in the past 14 days. The two new cases are in adults who are self-isolating and complying with public health recommendations, according to the health department.
“Our communicable disease nurses are working to notify all close contacts of the new cases,” said Deschutes County Communicable Disease Supervisor Jill Johnson in a statement released Friday evening. “Our goal is to provide the public with the information they need to protect their health while respecting the privacy of individuals.”
Deschutes County is coordinating with the Oregon Health Authority.
“Now that laboratory capacity has expanded in Oregon, test results are coming in from multiple locations,” said OHA spokesperson Allyson Hagen in a statement. “It is important that local communities have the information they need as soon as possible. Some counties may release county data sooner than reported on the Oregon Health Authority website, because OHA updates its website daily.”
The health department did not specify the age or city of residence of the two people who tested positive Friday.
Deschutes County's first case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday. It was in an adult patient who was being isolated at a St. Charles facility.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, there were 30 presumptive positive cases in Oregon, according to the health authority. The agency had 157 pending tests and 337 tests have come back negative.
Health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to vulnerable populations. High risk groups include people 60 and older, those with a serious health condition and anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
Reduce the risk of spreading the virus by:
Covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Staying home if you feel ill.
