Two more people have died from COVID-19 from Deschutes County, bringing the total to seven, of which four are related to an outbreak at a long-term care facility, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Because of privacy restrictions, few details were released. They will be known as Oregon's 317th and 318th deaths.
The death related to the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center was a 90-year-old woman who tested positive on July 12 and died Tuesday. She was under hospice care and had underlying health conditions, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
Friday's second death was an 81-year-old man who tested positive on July 7 and died Wednesday, according to state health officials. The location of his death was unknown, but officials said he had underlying health conditions.
The outbreak at the memory care unit began July 11. Since then staff and residents who had previously tested negative have been retested. Currently 41 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Staff and residents will continue to be retested until two weeks pass without any positive cases
It is unknown if any are at St. Charles Bend due to privacy issues. The hospital reported on Friday that it was caring for six patients with COVID-19 and three of them were in the intensive care unit, according St. Charles Health System website.
The first person to die from COVID-19 in Deschutes County was a 63-year-old man who had chronic medical conditions. He died July 14.
