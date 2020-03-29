The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday that President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Oregon, freeing federal emergency aid to supplement Oregon’s fight against the coronavirus.
As of Sunday, the virus had killed 13 people in the state. The Oregon Health Authority announced 69 new cases in Oregon on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 548. There were 23 cases in Deschutes County as of Sunday.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency for the state on March 8 and a stay-at-home order on March 23.
According to FEMA, federal funding is now available to help state and tribal governments, as well as local governments and nonprofits for emergency protective measures as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The order is back-dated to Jan. 20.
Michael F. O’Hare has been named as the federal coordinating officer for Oregon’s federal recovery operations. He’s the FEMA regional administrator for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington and resides in Alaska.
FEMA and the White House have been rolling out these disaster declarations to assist multiple states. Trump issued a disaster declaration for Washington last Sunday, and Oregon’s order brings the number of states with disaster declarations due to the coronavirus to 18.
