In 1911, a surgeon predicted that human feet by this century would evolve just one toe. One big toe. I checked again this morning. Nope.
In 1994, Glenn T. Seaborg predicted that by 2020, we would be employing apes to do cleaning and gardening chores and even driving the kids to soccer practice. If I could have gotten an ape to watch my daughter play T-ball in the rain, I would have done that years ago.
In Ladies Home Journal, John Elfreth Watkins, Jr. predicted the letters C, X and Q would be out of the alphabet because they are so unnecessary. Instead we would communicate with condensed words and ideas. Well, I think we can do without the name Elfreth. In fact, I would predict that in the year 2021, no little babies would be named Elfreth. Eggzaktly. Kwite so.
In 1957, Popular Mechanics predicted by 2020 our roads would be replaced by pneumatic tubes. Our cars would only have enough power to leave the garage and reach the tube at the driveway. Um, no.
In 1950, Dorothy Roe predicted the women of 2020 would be more than 6 feet tall, wear size 11 shoes, have shoulders like a wrestler and muscles like a truck driver, all perfectly “Amazonian” thanks to “a balanced ration of vitamins, proteins and minerals that will produce maximum bodily efficiency.” Well alrighty then.
In 1937, Nikola Tesla predicted coffee, tea and tobacco would be out of fashion within 100 years. OK, word up, you have 17 years to get out of tobacco futures.
Ariane Van de Ven said we will have robots as therapists. I actually think this could work.
Alex Lewyt said our household vacuums will be nuclear powered. Gustav Bischoff said there would be a shortage of meat and we would be eating nothing but vegetables by now. Another scientist predicted we wouldn’t be eating anything at all. Ray Kurzwell said that by this decade nanobots would be capable of entering our bloodstreams to feed cells and extract waste. Hmm. What does that do to the toilet paper industry?
None of these geniuses predicted a virus that would shut down our economy. Now that would have been helpful.
In this new COVID-19 reality we find ourselves in, in light of the governor’s order to stay home and save lives, there is good reason to fish and hunt. Sanity anyone?
While the seasons remain open — trout fishing is on now and turkey season begins April 15 — people can fish and hunt while maintaining social distance.
But baby, the rules have changed.
Can you fish from a boat? Well, can you maintain 6 feet of separation on a boat? You can if you and a buddy bring separate boats and arrive in separate vehicles, if you are not from the same household.
Another thing that is different now is you won’t be able to buy a fishing license unless you buy it online. Fortunately, that’s easy. Tackle? You can bank on the fly shops, tackle shops and bait shops being closed.
A lot of people will opt to fish from shore. Some places can get crowded, especially the children’s fishing ponds and around boat ramps. This is a good time to prospect remote locations.
Another thing to remember — all public and private campgrounds are closed. Some fishing access is through campgrounds, which effectively closes some boat ramps.
And forget guided trips unless you can arrive in separate vehicles and fish from shore or in separate boats.
When traveling, remember public outhouses are probably not a good option. Plan around that.
So, where to fish in these strange times? Forget the Columbia River for steelhead and salmon because of the temporary closure. Instead, look at what you would usually be doing at this time of year and what everyone else is doing. Then do the opposite.
Explore local waters that people tend to ignore. In Central Oregon, there are more than 200 lakes and streams within easy driving distance. ODFW will continue to stock trout, but they will deviate from their regular schedule and spread the wealth around. Instead of trout try targeting bluegill, bass, catfish, carp, crappie or walleye. A good resource is the recreation report at myodfw.com Check out the southeast and northeast reports online.
And turkey hunting? Turkeys can be found in every county in the state. It’s a long season. It might make sense to wait to travel for turkey hunting or hunt close to home.
Bring a seat, put your mask up and call. Social distance is about 2 miles on a turkey hunt.
If you spend three days in the turkey woods, I predict this could be your best turkey season ever.
