Amy Ludwick taught her Trinity Lutheran School kindergarten class about three-dimensional shapes Tuesday morning. But her students weren't in the classroom.
Ludwick's class for the day was a row of stuffed animals, including Mickey Mouse and Captain America, along with Kyla Vevia, Trinity Lutheran School's director of communications, and Vevia's high school intern, Maggie Martin.
Vevia and Martin filmed Ludwick's lesson on their phones, and their video was posted online for Trinity Lutheran School's kindergarteners and their parents, who were staying home, that same day.
“I’m starting to get a bit lonely here in kindergarten, so I decided to fill your seats with some new friends," Ludwick said to her students in the video, gesturing to the plushies.
Filmed lessons are just one way Trinity Lutheran School is adapting to the statewide closure of schools to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Oregon. The private Christian school, which serves 307 students from preschool to high school at its northeast Bend campus, immediately pivoted to a mix of online and analog at-home learning once its doors closed to students Monday.
Trinity Lutheran School is following Gov. Kate Brown's guidelines for public schools, and will stay closed through at least April 28, said Gregg Pinick, the school's executive director. But unlike local public schools, which won't start remote learning until April 1, the private school started on Monday.
"For the parents, it’s giving them a good opportunity to assess their child’s knowledge of letters and sounds in a way they never had before," Ludwick said. "Some of my parents said, ‘I didn’t realize she knew this much, and she was really proud to show me her letters and sounds.’”
Older students at Trinity Lutheran School had already been doing some online-based education through programs like Google Classroom, where students can turn in assignments and ask the teacher questions, according to high school teacher Greg Clift. To supplement take-home assignments, he's recorded a few lectures for his pre-algebra students.
Parents of Trinity Lutheran School high schoolers appreciate the school's more interactive approach to online at-home learning, said David Haynes, the high school principal. In particular, they enjoy consistent email updates from teachers.
"The parents are thankful that we’re keeping them in the loop on what their kids should be doing,” Haynes said.
Trinity Lutheran School's fourth and fifth graders are working on a research project on COVID-19 that will be shared on Facebook.
Having these students use reputable sources to learn about COVID-19 was preferable to rumors from their classmates, said Mason Payer, who's son is a fourth grader.
"If you don’t control the message, negativity fills the void," Payer said. "It’s important to have them get the facts.”
For Ludwick's kindergarten class, frequent engagement is the key to keeping students involved.
Earlier this week, she told her students to have their parents film them performing their "alphabet chant" exercise, and then text it to her. Ludwick then texted back a personal video to each student, congratulating each one by name and telling them how much she misses them.
“I think the more interaction, the better," she said. "And they love being able to text their teacher, that’s so fun for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.