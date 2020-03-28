TriMet will reduce its service hours starting April 5 as ridership drops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The regional transit agency announced Friday it would cut service hours by about 21%, after the number of riders on its buses and trains has fallen by nearly half.
TriMet will cut back the frequency of 58 bus lines and maintain the current weekday schedules of 27 other lines. None of the lines will have longer than a one-hour wait between buses, the agency said.
Buses with weekend service will run on Sunday schedules all weekend long, and the two 24-hour bus lines — Line 20 and Line 57 — will temporarily not run overnight. One bus line, Line 272, which goes to the Portland International Airport, will be suspended.
All MAX lines will continue to run their full routes, and will run every 15 minutes most weekdays during service hours. MAX trains will run on Sunday schedules all weekend.
Westside Express Service trains will run every 45 minutes instead of every 30, and will run as single vehicles instead of two cars.
TriMet does not plan immediate changes to its LIFT service, which is available to seniors and people with disabilities or health concerns.
TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt said updated schedules with the new bus hours will not be posted online until April 5.
The cutbacks reflect the transit agency’s steep decline in riders as more people work from home and avoid unnecessary trips to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The agency has not laid off workers, but did put a hiring freeze in place.
TriMet transported an average of 1.9 million trips a week in February. The transit system saw about 1 million riders the week of March 15, a drop of nearly 900,000.
The agency said it will keep transportation services running to help essential workers such as doctors, nurses, food service employees, first responders, social service and child care workers get to their jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.