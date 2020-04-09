'Homebound Broadway' video project — The Tower Theatre is challenging Central Oregonians sequestered at home create and video their version or abridgement of their favorite Broadway musical song. Submissions are being accepted now through April 27.
The tunes can be from any era, limited to three minutes in length. Participants under 13 years of age must have permission from parent or guardian. Speaking of which, content should not pass a PG-13 level. No lip syncing over other artists' copyrighted work. Accepted videos will be posted on the Tower’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel. More details available at towertheatre.org. Click on the “Events” and choose "Homebound Broadway."
