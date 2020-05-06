Tour des Chutes to stage virtual event
The Tour des Chutes cycling and running/walking event, scheduled for July 11, will be staged as a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Since 2005, the nonprofit Tour des Chutes has supported programs benefiting cancer survivors in Central Oregon. The event raises funds largely through participant registration fees for the annual, one-day multi-distance cycling and run/walk event on the second Saturday in July.
The new virtual Tour des Chutes will still take place on July 11, and participants will be asked to “pledge” the number of miles they will ride or run/walk that day. According to the release, the goal is to exceed the total number of miles from the 2019 event, which was more than 64,000 miles.
The traditional Tour des Chutes includes bike rides of distances ranging from 7 to 100 miles, and a 5-kilometer run/walk, but participants can ride, run or walk any distance they choose for the virtual event.
They are not limited to Central Oregon and can take part in the 16th annual Tour des Chutes from anywhere in the world.
The new 2020 registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for youth (15 and under).
For more information, event updates, and to register for the event, visit tourdeschutes.org.
— Bulletin staff report
