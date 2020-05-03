No, that isn’t a strange background your coworker picked for the Zoom meeting: That is your colleague’s boldly dyed head of blue, green or pink hair.
Yes, another quarantine trend — quarantrend? — has cropped up alongside bread baking and downing dalgona coffee: people experimenting with dyeing their hair brightly, which is a lower-risk proposition at a time fewer eyes are on them. Even celebrities like Elle Fanning and Sarah Michelle Gellar are getting in on the act.
Marcy Anderson of Bend went with purple.
“Purple is new for me,” she said. “I’ve done variations of red over the years, but this is the first hair color that you wouldn’t find in nature.”
Anderson, who works for the U.S. Forest Service’s Portland office from her home and moonlights at Macy’s, had been considering going for a new color for a while, she said. After consulting with her 16-year-old daughter, she went for it.
“Frustration over the lack of control in my life right now definitely played a part in it. I was ready to get another tattoo right about when all this hit, and (not being able to) was frustrating,” she said. “I may not be able to control pandemics, reasonable and prudent local responses and whatnot, but dang it, I can control my hair color.”
For the most part, reactions have been positive, said Anderson.
“Practically nobody has seen me in person except my immediate family, and they like it,” she said.
Make that most of her family.
“The funniest thing is my mom. She lives across town, but I haven’t seen her in person since this all started. She’s not on Facebook, but my aunt is, and my aunt kind of stalks me and sends my mom intel from my Facebook posts,” Anderson said. “So I called my mom the other day, and the first thing she said was ‘Oh, hi! I hate your purple hair.’”
Unfazed, Anderson advises anyone considering a radical change to do it any time they want.
“Hair grows back. But yeah, right now? We probably all could use a little more attention on self-care, and if doing crazy stuff to your hair feels right, then by all means, do it,” Anderson said, adding, “I want pics.”
Bend playwright Cricket Daniel took time during social distancing to dye her hair violet, along with her new hobbies of baking and working on a 1,000-piece puzzle on her kitchen table. Like Anderson, she’s not new to dyeing her hair.
“I’ve always colored my hair anyway, from the box. I’ve done that for, gosh, the last five years, because I went to one solid color, so I’m not afraid of the box,” she said.
Then she saw Facebook posts of friends and family experimenting with their own colors.
“Pink and violet and some of them were that icy blue, and then I saw that my sister in Cambridge, England, went pink, and she sent me a picture, and I was like, ‘Dang.’ It made her look younger, and she looked kind of fun, so I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll think about doing this.’”
The next time she was at Rite Aid Pharmacy on an errand, Daniel ventured down the hair-dye aisle just to see what they had. There, the color violet spoke to her.
“It said it could go from dark to violet, and I do have dark hair,” Daniel said. “And I’m like, ‘Eh, what the hell. If it sucks I can undo it.’ God knows I’m not scheduled to be anywhere. I’m not going to be at a reunion or a vacation or a play opening. And so I did it. And I’m kind of glad. I like it. It took more to the roots than the rest of my hair, and in the sun it looks completely different than the way it does inside the house. But, hey, I’m 52. I’m young. I’m hip — my daughter would disagree with that — and I did it.”
Dyeing for a cause
While some Central Oregonians are dyeing their hair as an experiment or to take some autonomy from the pandemic, a few have taken up new colors for a cause.
It began recently with Stewart Fritchman, owner of Bellatazza Caffe in downtown Bend. During his 25-year career in coffee, Fritchman has traveled many times to Guatemala to buy direct from coffee plantations. During a trip with his family, including his parents, they met Rosa María Tzina Gómez while visiting a market in the town of Panajachel, on the shore of Lake Atitlan, where the family was swarmed by more than a dozen children trying to sell them goods.
“Rosa had been kind of standing off to the side, and I had been noticing this really cool Mayan woman following us,” Fritchman said. Tzinga Gómez eventually asked the family in English if the kids were bothering them.
At first the family said no, but she was so diplomatic she simply asked if they’d have a better time if the kids were gone. When Fritchman said, “Probably,” she said just a few words to the kids in her Mayan dialect, “and they scattered, just poof, like it was some sort of magic trick,” he said.
That’s when he sensed something special about Tzinga Gómez.
“It’s like, there’s something really special about this woman — her standing within the community. I don’t know what it was. You could tell by her tone, there was nothing mean happening. It was just a quick handful of syllables and they scattered,” he said.
His family ended up spending two or three afternoons with her, but they didn’t keep in touch. On his next coffee plantation trip, he made a point to find her and keep in touch.
“I was, like, such a creeper-stalker,” Fritchman said. “I had a picture of her, and I went into every booth that I had walked by, knowing that they knew her somehow.” Eventually, she found him.
“We make eye contact, and then she gets this huge smile and she remembers me,” he said. They’ve kept in touch. “We have been connected ever since.”
Fritchman helped pay for material for the building of her home, and she’s helped translate in the coffee fields. One of her three kids is even named after Fritchman.
“This is our family,” he said. Even though his coffee shop is closed right now, Fritchman is “panicked” thinking about Tzinga Gómez and her family.
“When I realized Guatemala is shut down — agriculture is No. 1, tourism No. 2 for the national economy. When they shut down their economy, there’s no way for Rosa to make money.” She sells handmade, embroidered fabrics, and her husband works in construction, which is generally funded by expatriates, who are not on the move right now, according to Fritchman.
“They don’t have food stamps or food banks or soup kitchens or unemployment or $1,200 stimulus checks, $600 checks from the Feds. They got nothing,” he said. “And I know that they’re hungry.”
Then he saw that a friend who’s “bored out of his gourd” had given himself a mohawk.
“I looked at him and I thought, ‘Huh. I bet people would pay, in a pledge sense, for me to do a mohawk and dye it blue,’” he said. “So I put it out there as a fundraiser.”
Within a day and a half, he had raised $1,050 for Tzinga Gómez, but not just her and her family. She’s also passing the generosity along to other members of the community around Lake Atitlan in Guatemala.
Bend romance author Tawna Fenske and her husband, Craig Zagurski, had met Tzinga Gómez during a trip to Guatemala, connected by their mutual friend Fritchman. After Fenske donated to his fundraiser, Fritchman proposed Zagurski also get a mohawk and dye his hair if he could get $1,000 in pledges for Guatemala. Once Zagurski was on board, Fenske created a GoFundMe.
“She raised, like, $1,200 in, like, six hours,” Fritchman said.
Now others in Bend have taken up the cause, including Michael Dupras and Dave Felton who have pledged to cut and dye their hair if they can each raise another $1,000. As of Tuesday, Fritchman said, there was a couple in Portland looking to help out.
“We want to get as many people as we can because it will be fun, and it helps a lot,” Fritchman said. “It’s like, just go for it. If you’re going to have a mohawk, why not have a rainbow, bright-colored mohawk. It’ll look kind of like a troll doll. It’ll be fun.”
