Three Central Oregon workplaces are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
State data shows active coronavirus outbreaks are occurring at Mission Linens on NE First Street in Bend, Bright Wood Quality Millwork on Hess Street in Madras and Safeway on Cedar Street in Madras.
The Mission Linens cases increased from nine to 15 in the past week. Bright Wood cases increased from nine to 10, and the six Safeway cases are newly reported this week.
Earlier this month, outbreaks were reported at St. Charles Prineville, Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center in Bend and the Bend Transitional Care center. OHA tracks outbreaks at care facilities and senior living communities separate from workplaces.
The three workplaces in Central Oregon are among 88 Oregon businesses reporting more than 2,300 collective active cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state reports workplace outbreaks with five or more cases and only for workplaces with at least 30 workers.
Eight COVID-19 deaths in the state have been connected to the active workplace outbreaks, according to the state health authority.
But to protect patient privacy, OHA does not report employee deaths by workplace.
The number of cases listed at each workplace includes all people linked to the outbreak, including the family, friends and neighbors of the employees.
Representatives from Mission Linens and Bright Wood did not return calls seeking comment. It is unknown how many of the cases were employees and how many were in close contact with the employees.
Andrew Whelan, a spokesperson for Albertson Companies, which owns Safeway stores, said the most recent case was confirmed at the Madras location Aug. 9. The outbreak began Aug. 4 when an employee tested positive for the virus. The employee has not returned to work since then, Whelan said.
The store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting since the employee’s last day, Whelan said.
“COVID-19 has touched our own Safeway family with confirmed diagnoses among our associates at the Madras store,” Whelan said. “First and foremost, our thoughts are with associates who test positive and we hope for a full recovery.”
