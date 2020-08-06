Three Central Oregon workplaces have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in the past week, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
St. Charles Prineville now has 10 cases of COVID-19, which started with an outbreak of four staff members and spread to six people who don't work at the facility but are associated with the facility, said Vicky Ryan, Crook County public information officer.
"It appears to be a community spread that spread to the workplace," Ryan said. "Initially four active cases were identified at St. Charles and six associated with the facility. They could be family, friends or neighbors."
Of the six that are not part of St Charles Prineville, two live out of state, Ryan said.
Nursing, residential care and assisted living facilities are at high risk of severe COVID-19 outbreaks because of the way they bring together residents and staff in a confined space.
"Many workplaces that have been operating during the pandemic employ frontline workers, such as food processing or agriculture, long-term care facilities and hospitals," Oregon Health Authority Spokesman Jonathan Modie said in an email. "These sites are a concern because they care for vulnerable people, or employ workers representing racial and ethnic communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19."
The Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center in Bend continues to show an active outbreak, according to data provided by state health authorities. As of Wednesday, the state reported 47 cases of COVID-19 at the long-term care center and three people have died since the outbreak was first reported July 11.
Officials from Mt. Bachelor Memory Care did not return calls or emails.
A third outbreak has been reported at the Bend Transitional Care center on 27th Street in Bend. Three cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the facility. The facility, which is near St. Charles Bend, provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation services after an injury or illness, according to the company's website.
Officials did not return phone calls seeking comment. It is unknown if the cases are patients or staff.
Workplace outbreaks are caused when employees who work indoors are within close proximity with others, said Johnathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority spokesman. Around the state there are 599 current active outbreaks occurring at care facilities and dozens in workplaces across the state.
The state reports workplace outbreaks with five or more cases and only for workplaces with at least 30 workers, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Prineville have been isolated, Ryan said. The hospital, on southeast Combs Flat Road, is being watched for those who may not have any symptoms. The workers are checked daily as part of the contact tracing.
"St. Charles takes the safety of its caregivers and patients very seriously,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, chief physician executive for St. Charles Health System. “We want to reassure patients and communities that we are a safe place for care and it is important that people do not delay necessary health care treatments.”
