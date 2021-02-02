At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Joey Kansky was the first Bend-La Pine school staffer to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at St. Charles Bend. That achievement was pure luck, he joked.
“I just live close to the hospital and had my email open. Go figure,” said Kansky, an educational assistant for Pine Ridge Elementary School’s special education program.
Kansky, 52, will get his second dose of vaccine Wednesday morning. He believes being fully vaccinated will make him a more effective educator.
“It definitely makes me more capable of helping children, because I won’t have as many fears,” Kansky said. “When you’re teaching and you’re fearful, kids pick up on that stuff.”
Kansky is one of thousands of Central Oregon educators who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although not every county health department or school district has exact numbers of vaccinated school staff, or vaccine refusal rates, it’s clear that the vast majority of local educators are getting vaccinated.
“It has relieved a lot of stress to have access to these,” said Sarah Barclay, president of the Bend Education Association teachers’ union. “They’re heading back into classrooms with lots of (COVID-19) exposure … so just knowing there was prioritization to help ensure community safety, we’re very thankful for that.”
In a push to reopen in-person school, Oregon is the only state prioritizing educators over seniors for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Deschutes County educators began receiving vaccinations on Jan. 13 — first with a small group of school staff such as Kansky who work with at-risk groups, then all school staff eight days later.
Since then, about 3,500 school staff members in Deschutes County have received their first vaccine dose as of Monday, according to Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine Schools’ director of safety and communications and a local organizer for the school staff vaccination effort.
Bend-La Pine or Redmond school districts don’t have data on how many staffers took the vaccine, the districts’ respective spokespeople said.
A survey in mid-January from the Bend-La Pine teachers’ union found that 88.5% of those who responded planned to get vaccinated, Barclay said. And most of those who said no or were unsure did so for personal medical reasons, such as a pregnancy, rather than believing in anti-vaccine ideologies, she said.
Crook County held a one-day mass vaccination event for educators on Jan. 25, when nearly 300 school staffers were vaccinated by county health and Mosaic Medical staff, according to representatives from both organizations. Vicky Ryan, spokesperson for Crook County Health Department, said less than 5% of school staff in the county refused a vaccine.
Crook County had to start its vaccinations later than Deschutes due to a lack of supply, Ryan said.
“We’ve been only allocated 100 doses a week, and there was one week we didn’t get any,” she said. “We’re not getting enough at any one time.”
In Jefferson County, where the population is more spread out, 270 educators received vaccines in different locations on different days. The vast majority of school staff members received their vaccines last week, mainly in Madras medical locations along with the health center in Warm Springs, said Tami Kepa’a, spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Health.
Educators at the Black Butte one-room school will be vaccinated on Feb. 8 at Camp Sherman, Kepa’a said. Staffers of the Ashwood one-room school have individual appointments, she added. Last year, those K-8 schools had a combined four staff members according to state data.
Neither Ken Parshall — superintendent of Jefferson County School District — nor Kepa’a knew what percentage of Jefferson County School District teachers opted to take the vaccine.
Parshall believes the majority of his staff were vaccinated, and he thinks this will make educators, families and students feel more comfortable when they begin returning to in-person classes on Wednesday.
“This step just makes (reopening schools) feel a lot better for everyone involved,” he said.
