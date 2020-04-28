The Blischke family has already adjusted to the new normal of at-home learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the four Blischke children — 11-year-old triplets Tasha, Taylee and Tessa, along with their 9-year-old sister Teagan — were squeezed together on a couch in their Tumalo-area home, tapping away at their iPads, completing assignments. Their mother, Jessica Blischke, was working on her own laptop, occasionally helping her daughters with an assignment.
For the most part, the Blischke kids, who are in third and fourth grade at High Lakes Elementary in Bend, said remote learning hasn’t been too rough for them. They all said they liked the relative peacefulness of working from home, along with the flexibility of completing assignments when they wanted.
“You can sleep in, and do (work) at a later time,” Teagan said. “But I still like to get up, so I can get it done earlier in the day, so I can get up and play.”
But there were still some aspects of in-class school they missed — particularly for Taylee, who misses social interaction.
“I need my friends,” she said.
It’s typical for families and teachers in Bend-La Pine Schools to have a mixed reaction to at-home learning — which will continue through the rest of the 2019-20 school year, per Gov. Kate Brown’s orders. Everyone is seemingly in a different situation, depending on the family and school, with some families in much more difficult situations than others.
Although the specifics of what Bend-La Pine students are learning at home varies from class to class and from school to school, there are some consistent aspects to the school district’s at-home learning.
Students turn in assignments through online platforms. Teachers and school staff try to keep in contact with families through emails, phone calls and video chats. Some teachers film short videos for students every day, some have virtual office hours where students can ask them questions on video chat.
For students that don’t have internet access at home, Bend-La Pine received a shipment of internet hotspots last week, which will be distributed to those families.
The effectiveness of remote learning can vary wildly within some families.
Mary Russell said her two daughters — one in fifth grade at La Pine Elementary School and the other in ninth grade at La Pine High School — have had almost opposite experiences. Her eldest daughter has navigated her online classes fine, and her high school teachers have been consistently keeping in touch, she said.
But it’s been much more challenging for Russell’s younger daughter. Communication with her fifth-grade teacher has been mostly limited to emails and occasional short videos posted online. But her daughter is still struggling with her math assignments. Russell said she hasn’t been able to help her, and she’s had to constantly ask the teacher for help.
“It’s been difficult to try to figure this out from home, when you’re not a teacher and haven’t done this in years,” Russell said. “I’m at the point where I email (the teacher) and say, this page can’t get turned in because we don’t know how to do it.”
Meanwhile, Christine Bachtel, the mother of a first grader at Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, hasn’t minded online learning, she said.
Her child’s teacher has kept in constant contact, sending her class a few short videos each day and calling at least once a week. Amity Creek — Bend-La Pine’s smallest elementary by far, with only 169 students — even offers students a weekly livestreamed art class, Bachtel said.
“I’ve been very satisfied with the level of attention we’re getting from Amity,” she said. “I think it’s been great, and they’ve been super supportive on many different levels.”
During the remote-learning era, Amy Sabbadini has worn two hats. Not only is she still teaching her Bend High School history classes, but she’s also trying to help her daughter and stepson — enrolled in sixth grade at High Desert Middle School and third grade at Pine Ridge Elementary School, respectively — engaged in their online learning.
With the three of them trying to do schoolwork and video chats online at the same time, the household’s internet has crashed multiple times, Sabbadini said. This means she’s had to give up on livestream chats and lectures for her high school students — a move that actually benefits those who are still working during the pandemic and don’t have lots of free time, she said.
“A lot of my students have jobs. In some cases they’re the only one working in their family right now,” Sabbadini said. “I try to make it (flexible), instead of having daily assignments, or requiring meetings.”
Although she understands remote learning is necessary during this global pandemic, Sabbadini hopes it doesn’t permanently replace in-person learning.
“I think the benefit of school is the interaction of ideas, and the synergy between students, and that’s missing,” she said. “This is emergency response teaching; it’s not ideal in any sense.”
Rod Davis, who teaches fourth grade at High Lakes Elementary School, said teaching remotely has been challenging, but he and other teachers are getting the hang of it. He sends his students a short video every morning and tries to talk with each of them individually every day, he said.
So far, Davis has received positive feedback from parents, he said. And he believes this unusual time will build resiliency in students.
“I’m not saying this (pandemic) is a good thing in any way, but I think kids are learning to become more independent and responsible,” Davis said. “I’m always looking for silver linings, and I think that might be one.”
