It’s not as though board games are a matter of life or death, but they can feel that way. Most of us have witnessed, at one time or another, poor behavior elicited by a supposed-to-be-fun board game — mean-spirited competitiveness, unreasonable arguments, rule twisting, maybe even a game-ending tantrum.
Houses of cards may have the reputation of being easily dismantled, but if you’ve ever played a board game with a poor sport, you know how easily they can become upset — the board game, that is. But the poor sport too.
Perhaps you’ve behaved in unbecoming ways yourself, or maybe you’ve only seen others lose it, but board games can and do bring out odd behavior in some people.
That’s not surprising, said Randy Wild, the founder of Bend and Boise Counseling & Biofeedback, whose specialties include sport psychology, family therapy and individual therapy.
No, board games don’t necessarily meet the definition of sport in the sense of athleticism — unless your idea of playing Risk involves who can throw the board the farthest — but they definitely get competitive.
Wild says that losing leads to the release of stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, while winning leads to a surge of dopamine, responsible for making us feel rewarded.
“It just feels better to win than it does to lose,” Wild said. “That’s just natural.”
One thing we know about competition is that it’s partly biology, Wild said: “The idea of 30,000 years ago hunters and gatherers … had to compete for resources. Even today, you have to compete for a mate, right, so it’s very biologically driven in all of us.”
We all share the same human biology, and we may all want to win, but our temperaments vary, which is why some people are better at maintaining perspective and control of themselves as we compete.
“If you have the genetic predisposition to be competitive, and you experience things in your life that show that, ‘Hey, when I win, I get rewarded, my dad says, “Way to go son,” or gives me a pat on the back or takes me out for ice cream after a baseball game,’ those are all emotional learning,” Wild said. “We learn that, wow, a positive association to winning, I want to win more.”
Even those who aren’t normally competitive may learn to be if they have a parental figure who is competitive, or competitive by proxy.
“They take pride via their kid doing well,” Wild said. “They’re that really loud father at the baseball game or soccer game or whatever, yelling at the ref, yelling at the other coach, yelling at the other players, and he just wants his kid to win. But if his kid doesn’t do well, he punishes the kid. He ignores the kids or says something crude or judgmental or critical. Now the emotional learning is a very negative emotional learning; it’s learned under stress.”
But emotional learning that occurs under stress doesn’t go into the cerebral cortex, which is “ the smart part of your brain,” Wild said. Instead, it goes into the limbic system, “which is survival, which is primitive (and) unsophisticated.”
And if competition involves your limbic system, a game of Scrabble can seem like the stakes are high.
“That’s when, like for you maybe even, it seems life or death. It seems really big, even in Scrabble,” Wild said. “In theory, that’s your limbic system. It learned something along the way: This is really important for me to do well.”
When Wild has a client who wants to deal with the symptom of anxiety around winning, he said, “I can say, ‘Look, I can teach you mindfulness, non-grasping, non-striving.’ I can teach a person to meditate. All those things kinda sorta help. Or even cognitive-behavioral therapy, you know, just reframe the thoughts. It seems like (on a scale of) 0 to 100, the importance of winning is 99. But rationally, it’s just Scrabble, it’s only a 3. The cortex gets that, but the limbic system doesn’t.”
To help a client long-term, he’d first want to activate the limbic system. “I would take you to a memory where you learned … it was really, really important to win, and all the negativity and all the feelings around that,” he said.
Once the limbic system is triggered, “We want to throw in a contradiction. We want to include the cortex,” Wild said. “We want the cortex to look at what the limbic system is saying and basically say, ‘Really? Is that really true?’ When we do that, that’s the way we nullify the original emotional learning.”
In the short run, though, if you or an opponent you play with is prone to taking games way too seriously, there are things you can do to remain mindful and calm, Wild said.
One way to maintain control of yourself, if not the game, is through breathing, he said, such as the “4 7 8” breath in which you inhale for four seconds, hold for seven seconds and exhale for eight seconds.
Another method requires a little more foresight. Ask yourself before a board game starts what kind of mindset you want to have during it.
“Is the goal to win at all costs, or can it be something that can bring the family closer together?” Wild said. “The goal could be to learn more things about your family members and see this as an opportunity to connect. As you are playing the game, maybe ask yourself ‘Are my thoughts and behaviors aligned with my goals?’ Also, as you are playing the game, remind yourself why you had the goals in the first place. The victory of connecting actually turns into a win for you.”
