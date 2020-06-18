The Museum At Warm Springs, which has been closed since April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will re-open its doors to visitors on July 7.
All staff and guests will be required to wear face masks while inside the museum, and capacity will be limited in various parts of the building, according to a museum press release.
A new, temporary exhibit will be displayed when the museum re-opens: "The Path of Resilience," which will feature various objects and treasures from the museum's archives and collection, the release stated.
“We are excited to be reopening to the public and look forward to welcoming everyone back to The Museum At Warm Springs,” Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody said in the release. “Be assured that the staff is doing everything possible to ensure our visitors have a wonderful and safe time while they are at our Museum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.